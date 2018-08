Chinese brand HOMTOM debuts in India with three smartphones

The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing a thrust to budding phone companies. With an aim to meet public demand and generating best-in-class products. (Image: IANS) The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing a thrust to budding phone companies. With an aim to meet public demand and generating best-in-class products. (Image: IANS)

Chinese mobile brand HOMTOM on Friday entered the Indian market with three smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The devices H1, H3 and H5 are priced at Rs 7,499, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.

“In the first six months we are looking to have three to five per cent market share in the smartphone market,” Nikhil Bhutani, Director for Product and Operations at HOMTOM, told IANS.

H1 comes with 5.5-inch HD display and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It houses a 3000mAh battery. H3 with 5.5-inch HD+ In-cell display comes with MTK 1.3GHz 64 bit processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It houses a 3500mAh battery. Both the models sport 13MP+2MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera and support “Face Unlock” feature. The company also aims to manufacture its products in the country.

Also Read: Flipkart Superr Sale: Deals on smartphones, laptops, and more

“The Indian smartphone market has a reputation of providing a thrust to budding phone companies. With an aim to meet public demand and generating best-in-class products, HOMTOM is sure to mark its place in the country,” Dilpreet Singh Sikka, Director Finance & Operations, told reporters here. H5 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ In-cell display and sports 16MP+2MP primary and 8MP secondary camera.

Also Read: Poco F1 launcher now available for MIUI smartphones: Here’s what it offers

It is backed by a 3300mAh battery and also comes with “Fast charging” technology. The phone has dual micro SIM card slots and comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. All the devices run Android 8.1 operating system.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd