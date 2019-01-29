China’s smartphone shipments fell last year due to slowdown; Huawei maintains lead: Canalys

China’s smartphone market is no longer growing, as slowdown hits the world’s second-largest economy. Last year, smartphone shipments in China fell by 14 per cent to 396 million units, their lowest level since 2013. It’s a seventh consecutive quarter of decline, according to the latest data published by market research firm Canalys.

The report blames on a number of factors such as consumers are holding onto their phones for longer, economic sluggishness, and a decline in purchasing power. All these factors have led to the decline in China’s smartphone market.

Despite having a negative sentiment in the Chinese smartphone market, Shenzhen-based Huawei saw its shipments climb by 16 per cent with a market share of 27 per cent. Huawei has seen tremendous growth in the smartphone market in the past year in China and overseas. In December last year, Huawei announced that it shipped a record 200 million smartphones in 2018. The increase in market share was mainly due to a strong performance of its sub-brand Honor. Huawei will soon launch the world’s first 5G-enabled foldable smartphone at MWC 2019 in late February.

Oppo held the second position with a market share of 20 per cent, but saw a 2 per cent decline year-over-year. Vivo ranked third in terms of shipments with a market share of 20 per cent. But Vivo grew its shipments by 9 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi napped the fourth position with a market share of 12 per cent, but registered a 13 per cent year-over-year decline. The latest data by Canalys clearly shows that Xiaomi is no longer growing in China, as it faces tough competition from both Oppo and Vivo.

“Xiaomi tried to increase its average selling price in China,” said Canalys analyst Yiting Guan. “It has decided to make Redmi an independent sub-brand designed to directly compete with Honor. Xiaomi’s challenge in 2019 will be to accurately position the two brands, in terms of product, pricing and channels, so that they complement and do not cannibalize one another. If each brand can redefine its positioning well, each will achieve greater market share in 2019,” said Guan.

Apple, which is ranked fifth in China’s smartphone market, saw no year-over-year growth. The Cupertino company held a 9 per cent market share with a 13 per cent year-over-decline. The high price of iPhone XS and slow sales of iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 had a negative effect on Apple’s performance in China last year.

“Apple has several challenges in China, and the growing power of competitors is not actually its biggest,” said Canalys analyst Mo Jia. “As its services division becomes more important in China, it is vital for Apple to maintain or grow its installed base of iOS users. Apple must re-examine its China strategy, and find a way to revive its high-end brand imagine, in order to align with the purchasing behavior of local middle-class and upper-class demographics,” said Jia.