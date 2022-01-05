CES 2022: HMD launches four new Nokia smartphones starting at $99

After companies like Intel, AMD, Lenovo and Nvidia have announced their new products at CES 2022, HMD has announced four new smartphones at the global tech summit. The four smartphones all come with Android 12 out of the box and will be coming to the US first.

Here’s everything you need to know about the four new Nokia phones.

Nokia C100 and Nokia C200

The new Nokia C100 and C200 phones are the brand’s newest budget options. These phones will be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipsets and will come with single rear cameras and 4,000mAh batteries. You have an older thick-bezel design, Nokia branding on the front and a single flash module on the back, as revealed by the image below.

The Nokia C100 is priced at USD 99. (Image Source: HMD Global) The Nokia C100 is priced at USD 99. (Image Source: HMD Global)

The Nokia C100 is priced at USD 99 (about Rs 7,363) and the Nokia C200 is priced at USD 119 (about Rs 8,850).

Nokia G100 an Nokia G400

The new Nokia G-series phones are more capable entry-level devices which come with Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. While the Nokia G100 comes with the Snapdragon 615, the Nokia G400 comes with the 5G-capable Snapdragon 480 5G chipset.

The phones also feature up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The G400 in particular also comes with a 48MP triple camera setup on the back, a 6.5-inch screen with a thick chin with the Nokia branding and a waterdrop notch on the top. The device also gets 120Hz refresh rate support.

The Nokia G400 is priced at USD 239. (Image Source: HMD Global) The Nokia G400 is priced at USD 239. (Image Source: HMD Global)

The Nokia G100 meanwhile gets a triple camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Nokia G100 is priced at USD 149 (about Rs 11,081) and the G400 is priced at USD 239 (about Rs 17,775). Note that there is no confirmation on whether the phones will make it to India as of now.