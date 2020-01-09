CAT S32 Rugged Phone makes an appearance at CES 2020

CAT S32 is not a heavy per performer in the camera department, as it only comes a single 13MP sensor on the back with phase detection autofocus (PDAF). CAT S32 is not a heavy per performer in the camera department, as it only comes a single 13MP sensor on the back with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

CAT has launched its latest rugged phone, the CAT S32 at CES 2020. It is priced at Euro 299 (approximately Rs 24,000) and will be made available for purchase via the company’s official website, authorised retailer stores and carrier partners. The device has been made available in the single black colour option.

The new CAT S32 comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It has also passed the MIL-STD-810G tests for durability. The company claims that the device will remain functional in extreme weather conditions.

CAT S32: Specifications

CAT S32 sports a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1140×720 pixels. The display comes with Dragontrail Pro protection on top. Moreover, the company claims that users can use the display of the device even with gloves on or in wet conditions.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration. The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The CAT S32 is not a heavy per performer in the camera department, as it only comes a single 13MP sensor on the back with phase detection autofocus (PDAF). On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

