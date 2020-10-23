Get a cashback of up to Rs 6,000 on pre-booking the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro: Here’s how

(Image: Apple)

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are currently available for pre-ordering in India from Apple India Online store and via Apple authorised retail stores. The deliveries for the same will start on October 30. The company is currently offering customers a Trade-In facility to exchange their old smartphone with a new iPhone 12. Apart from this, Apple India official retailers like India iStore is also offering customers an additional cashback offer of up to Rs 6,000 on purchasing the device with a HDFC Bank credit/debit card. Apple retailers is also offering no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers via partners like Cashify and Servify.

Apple iPhone 12 64GB variant is priced at Rs 79,900, the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 84,900 and at Rs 94,900 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 12 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant, at Rs 1,29.900 for the 256GB variant and at Rs 1,49,900 for the 512GB storage variant. The company during this time is offering a discount of up to 22,000 on exchanging and an old iPhone.

Apple official retailers are offering up to Rs 6,000 cashback on purchasing the device using an HDFC Bank credit card and up to Rs 1,500 cashback on HDFC debit cards. Additionally, retailers are also offering customers no-cost EMI offers till up to 16 months. Comparitively Apple India Online Store is offering customers EMI options starting at Rs 9,404 per month.

Apple India Online store is also selling the AppleCare+ package along with the new iPhone 12 for Rs 16,900, which will extend the warranty to two years from the date of purchase.

Apple has stated that the iPhone 12 white and blue colour options will see a delayed shipment. The white colour option will start shipping on November 3 and the blue option will start shipping from November 6.

If confused about what iPhone to purchase you can make use of the company’s Shopping Assistance options. There you can select the chat with the iPhone Specialist option to clear any of your doubts.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd