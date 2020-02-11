Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Case maker believes ‘iPhone SE 2’ will be the name of Apple’s ‘budget’ iPhone

The new "budget' iPhone, which many outlets reported would be called the iPhone 9 but case maker Totallee believes the phone would be called the iPhone SE 2.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2020 1:07:29 pm
apple, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 9, iPhone SE 2 launch in India, iPhone SE 2 cases, iPhone SE 2 price, iPhone 9 March 2020 event Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 in March. (Image credit: Totallee)

Although Apple has not confirmed the existence of a new budget iPhone in 2020, information from case maker Totallee indicates that a successor to the iPhone SE is likely to be introduced in March. Totallee has listed cases for the ‘iPhone SE 2’, hinting that we are only a few weeks away from the release of the next budget iPhone. Interestingly, Totallee says cases will be made available on March 24.

Cases designed for the iPhone SE 2 shows the design language of the upcoming smartphone. As speculated before, the thin case suggests that Apple will retain the aesthetics of the iPhone 8 on the iPhone SE. The rumour is that the iPhone SE 2 will feature a 4.7-inch screen, which is a smaller display than the iPhone XR. The phone is said to have thicker top and bottom bezels and a Touch ID home button.

Probably the most important aspect of leaked cases is a single main camera, likely to be a 12MP shooter as seen on the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Even though it is hard to predict the specs so early, but most leaks suggest that the iPhone SE 2 will be powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with 3GB RAM.

The iPhone SE 2 is said to be a spiritual successor to 2016's iPhone SE. That iPhone was a surprise hit in developing markets like India. Recent reports suggest the iPhone SE 2 could be priced at $399 (roughly Rs 28,428).

Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted that the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 will launch in the first half of 2020. That speculation was later corroborated by Bloomberg and Fast Company in their respective reports.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 in March, but the announcement could be delayed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, had to close factories in China because of the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

