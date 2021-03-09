Carl Pei’s Nothing teases design language of true wireless earbuds

Nothing, Car Pei’s London-based tech company, has announced the design of truly wireless earbuds. The Concept 1 is a precursor to the design language we might see across Nothing’s forthcoming products, including the soon-to-be-announced truly wireless earbuds.

To be clear, the Concept 1 isn’t the final product that will hit the retail shelves in summer this year. But it gives us enough clues as to what to expect from Nothing’s truly wireless earbuds. “The Concept 1 takes inspiration from a grandmother’s tobacco pipe,” says Nothing in a blog post. “We try to ground our objects in something familiar, which we hope will allow them to feel fresh for many years.

The Concept 1 reminds of premium in-ear buds from Shure, which is known for incorporating a semi-transparent design. “We peel off everything superficial, like unnecessary branding on the surface, to focus solely on what adds true value to the user experience.

For the past few days, the new tech company from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has been building the hype around the brand as well as the first set of products that will appear this year. UK-based consumer tech company recently announced that the Stockholm-based design and engineering firm ‘teenage engineering’ will join Nothing as a founding partner to lead the companies design and product vision. Tom Howard, the Vice Head for Teenage Engineering, will serve as Nothing’s Head of Design.

Pei’s company plans to release more audio products throughout the year. Nothing was in the news recently when it announced that it would acquire the branding for Andy Rubin’s Essential, giving Pei’s firm the ownership of the defunct Android smartphone manufacturer’s trademarks and logo in January. It’s not clear exactly what will Nothing will do with the brand.