Nothing event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Nothing, the consumer technology company founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will be hosting its big event today. The event is titled: “Nothing: The Truth” and the company is expected to announce the roadmap for its products later tonight. Here are details about the event.

Nothing event: Livestream link, where to watch

Nothing’s event is taking place at 7.30 PM IST. The company is hosting this on its website and official YouTube channel as well. The YouTube link for the event is below.

Nothing event: What’s expected

The company has not given too many clues on what it will be revealing at tonight’s event. It is expected to showcase what the product lineup for 2022. Of course, the standard expectation is that Nothing will talk about its new premium smartphone, perhaps one powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. But again there’s no guarantee that Nothing will showcase its new phone later today.

Carl Pei was reportedly spotted using the ‘Nothing’ phone at MWC 2022, according to some leaks, though there’s no confirmation of the same. The co-founder has also been dropping cryptic hints about an Android device on his Twitter handle. A tweet in February this year saying he was back on Android sparked speculation that the new device was on its way.

Check out the tweet

Back on Android — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Nothing itself is just over a year old and there are high expectations from the brand given Pei’s previous company OnePlus, which did set a new bar in premium phones. It has also acquired Android co-founder Andy Rubin’s Essential, which previously tried to create premium Android flagships, but without much success.

For those who are not aware, Carl Pei announced the launch of Nothing on January 27, 2021. The company, which is headquartered in London, has prominent investors such as Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape and inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

In October last year, it announced investors from India including Karan Johar, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and said it raised $50 million in a new Series A round. It also announced a partnership with Qualcomm to power its future tech ecosystem at the time.

So far, the company has one product, which is the Nothing ear (1) truly-wireless earphones. These feature a retro transparent design, which displays the internals of the device. These cost Rs 5,999 in India and have mostly seen positive reviews from the industry given their design and performance. Nothing claims to have shipped close to 100,000 units for these in just two months of launch.