Buying guide: A detailed look at Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G to Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series is one of the most popular in the Indian smartphone market and drives a majority of the volume sales for the company. But over the years, Redmi has increased the number of variants in the Note series, and the prices have also gone up. The latest entrants in the list are the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro. Other phones in the lineup include the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T and Redmi Note 11.

This year’s line up is a bit confusing too. For one, three variants (Pro+, Pro and 11S) come with a 108MP camera, two of these are powered by the same MediaTek Helio G96 processor (Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 Pro). Still, there are some key differences in each of the phones. Here’s a detailed look at the Redmi Note 11 lineup, including the prices, specifications to keep in mind when considering a Redmi Note 11 phone this year.

The Redmi Note 11 is the base variant in each year’s lineup. This is also the only option starting at under Rs 15,000 in this year’s lineup. We are not including exchange offers, bank discounts etc when considering this, which can help bring the price down further for phones in general. Let’s start with the price since that is key for most users shopping in this budget segment.

Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM+6GB variant. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM+6GB variant. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Redmi Note 11 has starts at Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM+64GB variant. The 6GB RAM+64GB costs Rs 14,499. Finally, the 6GB RAM+128GB version costs Rs 15,999. For budget conscious users, this is clearly an easy pick.

Specifications for the Redmi Note 11 include a 6.43-inch full HD+ display. This is an AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and it also supports the expandable RAM feature ( up to 2GB). The expandable storage support is 1TB, though the phone has a hybrid dual-SIM slot.

The camera on the back is 50MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera. The front camera is 13MP. Redmi Note 11 gets a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

What stood out in our review was the phone’s good battery life and display. The camera also performs well in good lighting conditions, but it is more or less in line with what one expects in this segment. But the phone is not ideal for heavy-duty gaming.

The Redmi Note 11S is the next variant in the series, starting at Rs 16,499 for the 6GB RAM+64GB version, followed by a 6GB RAM+128GB storage option at Rs 16,999. The most expensive is the 8GB RAM+128GB option at Rs 17,999. Incidentally, it looks like Xiaomi has slashed prices for the higher variants.

Originally at launch, the 6GB+128GB was priced Rs 17,499, while the 8GB RAM option was priced Rs 18,499. But on the Mi.com website, the prices reflecting now are slightly lower.

The Redmi Note 11S gets 108MP camera at the back. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ The Redmi Note 11S gets 108MP camera at the back. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

The Redmi Note 11S has the same 6.43-inch full HD+ display as the base Redmi Note 11. The refresh rate also remains 90 Hz. But this phone is powered by the more powerful Mediatek Helio G96 processor. The camera at the back is 108MP, which is an upgrade over the 50MP. The other cameras remains the same: 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth. The front camera is 16MP. Battery and fast charging are the same as the Redmi Note 11. And yes, this phone also runs MIUI 13 with Android 11.

As we noted in our review, Redmi Note 11S does offer good gaming performance given the price. The camera is also better given the change in the main camera sensor, though it does have some inconsistencies. The Redmi Note 11S is for those who do not mind paying the extra price for an upgraded camera and performance.

The Redmi Note 11T launched last year and is the second 5G-ready phone in the series so far. The Redmi Note 11T was introduced at the following prices: Rs 16,999 for 6GB/64GB RAM and storage, Rs 17,999 for 6GB/128GB storage and Rs 19,999 for 8GB/128GB storage. The current prices (according to Mi.com are) are Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB, Rs 16,999 for 6GB+128GB and Rs 18,999 for 8GB RAM+128GB storage. So if you want a Redmi Note 11 with 5G, under Rs 17,000, then this is another option.

The phone has a bigger 6.67-inch full HD+ display, though this is an LCD screen and the refresh rate remains 90 Hz refresh rate. It also runs the Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor. This one has a no-frills rear camera, with Xiaomi sticking to a 50MP+8MP setup. The front camera is 16MP. The battery and charging is the same as Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is seen in this photo. This one gets a dual-camera at the back. The Redmi Note 11T 5G is seen in this photo. This one gets a dual-camera at the back.

During our testing, we liked the Redmi Note 11T’s solid performance and good battery life. The camera also delivered good results in most situations, though some aspects could do with an improvement as we had noted at the time. What was underwhelming was the LCD display. This is clearly a phone for someone who wants a 5G-ready device along with good performance.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

This time, Redmi has introduced two Pro variants and the Pro Max is nowhere to be seen. Will it make an appearance eventually? We don’t know that for now. The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM+128GB version costs Rs 17,999, while the 8GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 19,999. It goes on sale on March 23.

Redmi Note 11 Pro is seen in this photo. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Redmi Note 11 Pro is seen in this photo. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and the refresh rate is 120 Hz along with 360 Hz touch sampling rate for improved gaming performance. The phone runs the Mediatek Helio G96 processor, which is the same as the Redmi Note 11S. The phone continues with a similar 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera setup at the back as seen on the 11S. The front camera remains 16MP and the battery is 5000 mAh as well. But Redmi has introduced 67W fast charging here.

The phone also comes with LiquidCool technology to ensure better thermals during gaming. However, it remains on Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top. So if you want faster charging, a better and bigger display with higher refresh rate, then this Pro variant to pick since it does not cross the Rs 20,000 price bracket.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

This one takes the title of the most expensive Redmi Note so far. This is also the second 5G-ready phone in the lineup. The lineup starts at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB+128GB option, the 8GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 22,999. The most expensive is the 8GB RAM+256GB option at Rs 24,999. However, Redmi has introduced an exchange program for the Pro+ option, which can help bring the price down further. This Redmi Loyalty program is only for the Pro+ variant.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is seen in this photo. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is seen in this photo. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Under this, users who exchange an old Redmi phone will get an additional exchange bonus up to Rs 2000 extra. For instance, if someone is exchanging a Redmi Note 8 Pro and the value of the phone is Rs 5,550, they will get an additional amount of Rs 2000. The total would be Rs 7,550. This will bring the final price of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ to Rs 13,449 (for the base 6GB option). This price is assuming you have an old Redmi Note to hand in, and the phone is in a good enough condition to fetch the price listed above.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has the same display as the Pro with 120 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling support. The battery remains 5000 mAh with 67W fast charging. It also has LiquidCool technology. The software is also MIUI 13 with Android 11. The main difference is around the camera and processor.

The Pro+ runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. This one also has a triple camera, which includes a 108MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. The front camera remains 16MP. Both phones also come with Dual speakers and retain the headphone jack. They also have Hi-Res audio certification.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is for those who want the 5G connectivity, faster charging and better performance. But this is at a slightly more premium price.