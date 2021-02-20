Budget smartphones with dual cameras you can buy under Rs 8,000

Check out the best budget dual camera phones from brands like Samsung, Realme, Micromax and Poco. (Image Source: Micromax)

Multiple cameras on the back was once a feature only seen on flagship phones. However, the feature has now become available to many midrange devices and budget-oriented phones as well. Multiple cameras on the back enable smartphones additional functionality, like taking better macro and portrait shots.

If you want to buy a budget phone with a capable camera, you can find many dual and triple-camera smartphones. However, with so many options to choose from, which are the best dual-camera phones you should consider when on a tight budget? Here are the best options under Rs 8,000 that you can buy right now. Note that this list is in no specific order.

Samsung M02

The recently launched Samsung M02 features two cameras on the back. This includes a 13MP main camera as well as a 2MP macro camera. There is a 5MP front camera too. The phone also features a 6.5-inch PLS IPS display, a MediaTek MT6739 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, all powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Micromax In 1b

The Micromax In 1b is the only all-Indian phone on this list. It features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also features an 8MP front camera. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and features 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen. With a 5,000mAh battery, the phone is the only device in this segment to sport a USB Type-C port.

Poco C3

The Poco C3 was one of the most successful budget phones of 2020. It features three rear cameras, including a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 5MP camera. Other features include a 6.43 IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The unit is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C11

The Realme C11 features a dual-camera setup on the back comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. With a 5MP front camera, the Realme C11 also features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.