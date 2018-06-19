BSNL revises Rs 155 prepaid plan, offers 34GB of 3G data for 17 days

BSNL revises several prepaid plans in an aim to offer additional data benefits to subscribers. BSNL revises several prepaid plans in an aim to offer additional data benefits to subscribers.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has made a revision of its prepaid data STV plans. BSNL Rs 155 prepaid plan which earlier provided 1.5GB data has now been revised offering 2GB of data per day. The prepaid plan, however, comes with the same validity period of 17 days.

Along with the Rs 155 prepaid recharge pack, prepaid STVs of Rs 14, Rs 29, Rs 40, Rs 57, Rs 68, Rs 78, Rs 82, Rs 85, Rs 198, and Rs 241 are also said to have been revised bundling extra data benefits.

BSNL seems to be a taking a reel on upgrading its STV prepaid data plans to counter Reliance Jio. As per a Telecom Talk report, the Rs 198 STV data plan now offers 2.5GB of data per day against 1GB data the plan used to offer earlier. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days. BSNL is also providing free PRBT for the validity period.

The Rs 14 data STV plan now provides 1GB of data benefit for one day instead 110MB it offered previously. Meanwhile, the Rs 29 plan is said to offer 1GB data benefit for the same validity period of three days. The Rs 40 and Rs 57 recharge packs are also said to have been revised offering prepaid users 1GB of data benefit with a validity period of five days and 21 days respectively.

The Rs 68 plan is said to have received a revision too, offering 2GB of data for five days. Earlier the plan provided subscribers 1GB of data benefit. BSNL Rs 78 and Rs 82 plan now brings data benefit of 4GB against 2GB data it gave earlier. The Rs 82 plan also includes a free PRBT or personalised ring back tone facility. The Rs 85 data STV plan is said to offer 5GB of 3G data benefit. Lastly, Rs 241 plan is said to provide prepaid users 7GB of data which is 4.3GB data up from 2.7GB data benefit the plan offered earlier. The plan comes with the same validity period of 30 days.

The state-owned telecom operator recently launched its festive combo voucher of Rs 786 for Idu’l Fitr. Under the plan, BSNL offered 2GB of 3G daily data benefit, unlimited calls and 100SMSes free day for a validity period of 150 days.

