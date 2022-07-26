Brace for a busy August as OnePlus, Motorola and Samsung set to launch new smartphones

The next few weeks are going to be busy in the mobile world, with three of the biggest smartphone players holding product launch events in August. OnePlus, Motorola and Samsung are all hosting big events in August, getting their big smartphone announcements out ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Despite fears of recession and slowing economic growth, tech companies are on track to release new flagship smartphones amid softening consumer spending. Smartphone sales are already down globally in 2022, with analysts expecting this trend to continue in the foreseeable future. Meantime, we’ve got some information as to what we can expect from OnePlus, Motorola and Samsung based on rumours, leaks and reports.

Motorola

Motorola, a Lenovo company, will kick off things on August 2 with its launch event in China. It seems reasonable to expect the debut of the long-rumoured Razr foldable smartphone. Previous versions of the Razr foldable smartphone were commercial failures due to not-so-good performance and questionable build quality. The all-new Razr is said to be a revamped device with a chinless design, a larger cover display and dual rear cameras. Expect the 2022 edition of Motorola Razr to hit the Chinese smartphone market first, followed by other territories including India. Will the new Razr be priced under $1000? Only time will tell.

A new, Edge 30 Ultra is also coming alongside the revised Razr smartphone. It’s going to be the first smartphone to use Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor alongside a 50 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP 2x telephoto. The device will be a top-end handset with a 6.67-inch 144 Hz P-OLED curved touchscreen and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

OnePlus 10T is rumoured to include 150W charging. (Image credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 10T is rumoured to include 150W charging. (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus

Just a day after Motorola plans to release new smartphones in China, OnePlus will launch a new phone at an in-person event in New York on August 3. Called the OnePlus 10T, the device will have a similar design as the 10 Pro but won’t have the alert slider and the Hasselblad branding. The handset will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Things have seemed a bit different ever since OnePlus merged with Oppo. That being said, OnePlus still has a loyal fanbase who are ready to pay a premium price for its flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 render. (Image credit: 91 Mobiles) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 render. (Image credit: 91 Mobiles)

Samsung

Samsung’s August 10 “Unpacked” event is going to be the biggest launch of the second half of 2022. We already know we will get two new foldable phones, and we also know that Samsung is gearing up to release at least two smartwatch models. The foldable phones – the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4- are said to be incremental updates over the last generation. While the Flip 4 will be a clamshell-style foldable phone, the Fold 4 will open like a book. As before, both smartphones with the foldable phone factor will be on the premium side. Barring a few cosmetic changes, the new phones will be beefed up from the inside and will have improved camera systems.

But what is else coming? The Galaxy Watch 5 seems to be a reasonable guess. But what is making headlines on the internet is the rumoured “Pro” version of the Watch 5 which many believe will have a titanium finish and sapphire glass construction. The watch is going to be resistant to bumps, knocks and scratches while still maintaining a premium look. In terms of battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is tipped to have up to 3 days of battery life.

Samsung is holding its product launch event exactly a month before Apple releases the new iPhone 14 models in September. The Unpacked 2022 event will be streamed via Samsung’s YouTube channel, where you can also get updates about the event.

Express Techie will be covering all the news coming from OnePlus, Motorola and Samsung events. You can follow our live blog and get the latest updates from these events in real time.