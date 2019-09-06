Bored of smartphones? Here’s Light Phone 2 free of social media apps

Leaving smartphone behind while going out is probably a thought that scares us the most. But Light Phone 2 wants you to do exactly that. The phone said to be designed “for humans” offers only basic communication, thanks to limited apps that come with it and this does not include social media or email apps.

Light Phone 2 has a simple plastic design with an E Ink touch display that measures only 2.84-inches. The device, when it starts shipping from the end of October will only support basic features like call, text, and alarm. The idea is to reduce dependency on smartphones.

“The Light Phone II will never have feeds, social media, advertisements, news or email. All of the tools are custom designed for our Light OS. There is no infinity, just intention,” the company website read.

The phone retails at $350, which is around Rs 25,000 in black and light gray colour options. There will also be support for more tools like music player, calculator, notes, and ride-sharing, which can be added via a remote web-based phone management system. However, the functionalities will be added later.

As for specifications, the power button is placed on the top along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The speaker grill and light sensors are just above the display. On the right edge are three buttons for menu, up, and down. A SIM card slot is placed on the left. The phone uses a micro USB slot for charging, which is situated at the button alongside the microphone.