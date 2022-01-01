BlackBerry to pull support for BlackBerryOS phones on January 4

BlackBerry stopped making its once-popular QWERTY keypad-featuring BlackBerryOS phones years ago, but the devices still had software support. That however, is not going to last much longer. The company has now announced that it is officially ending support for BlackBerryOS devices on January 4 this year.

BlackBerry has announced that BlackBerry phones running BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier BlackBerry 10 software will no longer get legacy services post January 4 this year. This means these phones could lose basic functionality like calling and texting.

“We thank our many loyal customers and partners over the years and invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world,” BlackBerry said in a new blog post.

BlackBerry also ended support for its popular BlackBerry Messenger service (BBM) back in 2019. The company will also stop supporting its tablet operating systems like the BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and its earlier versions.

Blackberry was set to make a comeback as per its new announcement in 2020. After being ditched by TCL earlier in 2020, BlackBerry had announced a licensing partnership with OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, to bring new smartphones with the nostalgic QWERTY keypad.

However, there has since been no update on the same. How the new developments affect the company’s return remains to be seen. The newer phones were announced to be launched with Android software, so a return of BlackBerryOS is out of the question. More details on these phones could come later.