BlackBerry may launch the Evolve and Evolve X smartphones in India on August 2

BlackBerry has sent out media invites for an event it is hosting in India on August 2. Currently not much is known as to which devices the company will be looking to launch at the event. The company is expected to launch the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X which according to a prior report are the Ghost and Ghost Pro respectively.

The event will take place on August 2 at 11 am, where the company will unveil the new smartphones. The invite states ‘Secure Your Date’, which reinstates the company’s focus on user security and privacy. The company recently launched the BlackBerry KEY 2 in India for Rs 42,990.

According to earlier reports, the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X will sport a dual camera setup on the back with optical zoom and low light enhancement features. The report further states that both the devices will be backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. We also saw the tipster Evan Blass leak renders of both the smartphones which showcase a tall display with minimal bezels and no physical keypad like the KEY-series of BlackBerry smartphones.

In other news, BlackBerry might be working on a toned down version of the KEY 2 smartphone, the KEY 2 LE. According to an FCC listing, the device carries the model number BBE100. Multiple regional variants of the device have already been approved by the FCC and the company is expected to launch the device soon.

