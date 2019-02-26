BlackBerry launches Key2 Red Edition with 128GB storage at MWC 2019

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, BlackBerry unveiled Key2 Red Edition. The phone is a successor of the original Key2 smartphone launched last year in June. Key2 Red Edition is not just a red version of the keypad smartphone from BalckBerry, but has been upgraded in terms of software and hardware.

BlackBerry Key2 Red Edition will be available with an upgraded memory capacity of 128GB (instead of 64GB) and an updated Hub+ software. The price of the keypad smartphone has also been increased from the earlier version. Red Edition will be priced for $749 (approx Rs 53,000) in North America, Europe, and the Middle East and £699 in the UK.

BlackBerry Key2 specifications

To recall, BlackBerry Key2 is a touch-sensitive backlit physical keyboard which features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The device has 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

BlackBerry Key2 sports a dual rear camera setup of a 12MP sensor (with an aperture of f/1.8) coupled with another 12MP sensor (with an aperture of f/2.6). The device has an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

The phone sports a 3,500mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology. BlackBerry Key2 is priced at Rs 42,990 in India.