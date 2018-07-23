BlackBerry Key2 with physical keyboard, dual cameras launched in India at Rs 42,990

BlackBerry Key2, the follow-up to last year’s KeyOne, has been launched in India. BlackBerry Key2, the follow-up to last year’s KeyOne, has been launched in India.

BlackBerry Key2, the follow-up to last year’s KeyOne, has been launched in India. Like the original KeyOne, the latest Key2 has a conventional physical keyboard and runs on Google’s Android mobile operating system. The Key2 has been brought to India by Noida-based Optiemus Infracom, which holds the rights for manufacturing and distributing BlackBerry-branded phones in the country. The flagship smartphone is priced at Rs 42,990 and will be available from July 31 on Amazon.in.

“The response we received for the KeyOne was encouraging in India and other regions such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The BlackBerry Key2 is a global device, and we are bringing it to India,” Hardip Singh, Executive Director at Optiemus Infracom told indianexpress.com.

The Key2 is not really about the hardware, rather the phone aims to distinguish itself from others with the physical QWERTY keyboard. It’s an all-new keyboard, and the keys have been enlarged by 20 per cent while also adding a new Speed Key. This new key will let you jump between apps by assigning them to different keys.

The hardware powering the Key2 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. This is definitely not the fastest chip available on the market today, but the company said it is a major leap from the Snapdragon 625 that powered the KeyOne. Other specifications include a 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080p) display, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory, a 3,500mAh battery and Android 8.0 Oreo with BlackBerry apps preloaded on the device.



“Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 is adequately suited for the Key2 which is more of a productivity device. Initially, there was some inhibition that the KeyOne had a Snapdragon 625 processor, but users never found any issues in the working of the phone,” Singh explained.

This is also the first BlackBerry smartphone to pack not one, but two cameras on the back. There are two 12 MP sensors on the rear and the secondary camera sports a telephoto lens. On the front, there’s an 8 MP snapper and the display will be able to flash in bright white when you need a selfie flash.

Singh is aware that the BlackBerry Key2 is a niche device and will not appeal to all users. He, however, sees the demand for the Key2 among those who bought the KeyOne and are looking to upgrade to a much-improved device in the form of the Key2. The device is aimed at traditional BlackBerry loyalists that is something Singh knows very well. BlackBerry Key2 will be manufactured at the company’s factory in Noida.

Beyond the Key2, Singh said the company is developing more BlackBerry-branded phones – code-named Ghost and Ghost Pro. He said the initial plan was to launch the devices in the last quarter, but they got delayed citing unknown reasons. But Singh is optimistic that the new phones will be out within this quarter.

