BlackBerry Key2 LE could debut at IFA 2018, hints official teaser

BlackBerry Key 2 LE will likely to debut at IFA Berlin 2018 (image of BlackBerry Key 2 for representation) BlackBerry Key 2 LE will likely to debut at IFA Berlin 2018 (image of BlackBerry Key 2 for representation)

TCL Communication is apparently planning to launch a trimmed down version of BlackBerry Key2 at IFA Berlin 2018. The company in its official Twitter handle posted a teaser video of the phone giving a glimpse of what BlackBerry has up its sleeves. The 10 seconds teaser video reveals the back side of the supposed Key2 LE phone with BlackBerry branding at the centre.

“Almost time for a new introduction. #IFA18,” BlackBerry’s tweet reads. Besides the rear panel, the teaser video does not showcase any details regarding specifications. Earlier reports have suggested that the BlackBerry Key2 LE will carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset. The phone is said to come in 4GB RAM paired with two storage options 32GB and 64GB onboard storage. The device apparently code-named BlackBerry Luna is said to carry similar design language as the BlackBerry Key2.

The phone is expected to feature a 4.5-inch (1620 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with a physical keyboard. The notable mobile leakster, Evan Blass last month tweeted out that the handset at the end of August or in September, potentially hinting at IFA consumer electronics trade show. Blass in his tweet leaked BlackBerry Key2 LE sporting horizontally aligned dual rear cameras. The leakster claimed that the device would build out of plastic. Android Police further corroborating the leaked image also showcased the upcoming BlackBerry device back and front side. Android Police in its report mentioned that the BlackBerry Key2 LE won’t have trackpad functionality inbuilt on the keyboard as the Key2 and KeyOne. BlackBerry Key2 LE is said to house dual camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. It is expected to carry a slightly smaller battery at 3,000mAh compared to 3,500mAh battery packed inside the Key2.

BlackBerry Key2 sells for a price starting at $650 (or around Rs 45,350), its lighter version, BlackBerry Key2 LE is expected to come for a cheaper price given if the phone carries ‘less expensive material’ construction and slightly low-end features. IFA Berlin 2018 event is scheduled to commence on August 31 and continue till September 5.

