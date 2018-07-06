BlackBerry Ghost with 4,000mAh battery to launch this summer in India: Report

The BlackBerry Ghost might be an India exclusive device. The BlackBerry Ghost might be an India exclusive device.

A new flagship from the smartphone manufacturer BlackBerry named the Ghost will soon be making its way into the Indian market. Recent reports suggest that the device will be arriving to the Indian shores this summer. The Ghost, according to the tipster Evan Blass, will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Back in May, Blass tweeted out saying that the alleged BlackBerry Ghost will come with a dual camera setup on the back of the device featuring low light improvements and optical zoom.

BlackBerry Ghost smartphone was first leaked in February, where it was said that the device will be a high-end and bezel-less smartphone which will be exclusively sold in India. Coming to the design, prior renders leaked online show that the smartphone will sport a tall display with extremely slim bezels, and will run on Google’s Android operating system.

One more Ghost tidbit: it’s got a 4,000mAh battery, which would be one of the largest in a flagship-class device. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 5, 2018

If the alleged BlackBerry Ghost does come out with a 4,000mAh battery, it would be one of the biggest ones we get to see in a flagship device. Considering that the original BlackBerry in the recent past focused a lot on its smartphones battery life, this feature could make the upcoming phone stand out in the market.

BlackBerry recently announced its Key2 smartphone in the international market. The BlackBerry Key2 sports a 4.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1620×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with the Adreno 512 GPU. It comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The device runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

