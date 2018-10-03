BlackBerry Evolve sale from October 10 on Amazon India: Price, specifications

BlackBerry Evolve is priced at Rs 24,990, while the Evolve X is priced at Rs 34,990 in India.

BlackBerry Evolve will go on sale on Amazon India from October 10, the company said in a press statement. The smartphone was launched alongside Evolve X in India earlier this year. BlackBerry Evolve exclusive to Amazon and those interested can register click on ‘Notify Me’ to get notified when the phone becomes available. BlackBerry Evolve is priced at Rs 24,990, while the Evolve X is will cost Rs 34,990.

BlackBerry Evolve gets a 5.99-inch Full View, 4,000mAh battery, dual camera setup on the back, proprietary softwares like DTEK security, BlackBerry Privacy Shade, BlackBerry Hub, BlackBerry Password Keeper, and more.

BlackBerry Evolve sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The device features 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, the BlackBerry Evolve sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor to take selfies.

