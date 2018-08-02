BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launched in India: Price starts at Rs 24,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launched in India: Price starts at Rs 24,990 and Rs 34,990 respectively.

BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X smartphones have been officially launched in India by the company. BlackBerry Evolve series comes with just the touchscreen display, and there is no QWERTY keypad like on the BlackBerry Key2 smartphone. Noida-based Optiemus Infracom, which is the manufacturer for BlackBerry phones in India, launched the two new devices at an event in Delhi.

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X Price in India, Sale date

BlackBerry Evolve will have a starting price of Rs 24,990, while the Evolve X carries a more hefty price tag of Rs 34,990 in India. BlackBerry Evolve will be available in India towards the end of August, while the Evolve X will go on sale at the end of September 2018. Both Evolve phones will be Amazon India exclusive.

As part of the launch offers, BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X will come with Reliance Jio cashback offer of Rs 3,950 and 5 per cent instant cashback for ICICI bank credit card EMI transactions.

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X Specifications

Both the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X feature a similar 5.99-inch IPS LCD with the same 1080 x 2160 resolution, which comes to 403 PPI. Both phones also sport the newer 18:9 aspect ratio with thinner side bezels, though they have a top and bottom bezel as well. Evolve and Evolve X also come with a big 4000 mAh battery, and the charger is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 as well.

The Evolve is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz, and comes with 4GB RAM+64GB ROM with a microSD slot as well The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1. On the camera front it has a 13MP+13MP rear camera with auto-focus, dual-tone LED flash and HDR mode. The front facing camera is 16MP with fixed focus and selfie flash.

The phone has a USB Type-C port at the bottom with USB 2.0, supports USB On-The-Go (OTG) and also includes FM Radio. Sensors on the BlackBerry Evolve are Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light. BlackBerry Evolve also supports face unlock with the option for adding data for three different faces.

Coming to BlackBerry Evolve X, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor and has 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB flash. The rear facing camera is 12MP+13M with auto-focus, dual-tone LED flash. The front camera is the same as the BlackBerry Evolve, which is 16MP with a selfie flash.

BlackBerry Evolve X also supports wireless charging, and comes with a USB Type-C port at the bottom, as well as FM Radio. Sensors on the list are: Fingerprint ,Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light. However, there is no Face data support on this variant.

Both smartphones are mid-end offerings, featuring full touch screens and running on Google’s Android mobile OS. The company says the Evolve and Evolve X are the most secure Android phones on the market.

