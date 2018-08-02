BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launch in India: Timings, expected price and specifications

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launch in India: BlackBerry will launch the Evolve and Evolve X phones in India today, at an event being held in New Delhi from 11am. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launch in India: BlackBerry will launch the Evolve and Evolve X phones in India today, at an event being held in New Delhi from 11am.

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X launch in India: BlackBerry will launch the Evolve and Evolve X phones in India today, at an event being held in New Delhi from 11am. These phones, codenamed BlackBerry Ghost and Ghost Pro, will not feature a keyboard, as confirmed by previously leaked renders. This follows the recent launch of the BlackBerry Key2, that brings premium smartphone functions as well as a QWERTY keyboard at the bottom.

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X’s launch was confirmed via a teaser video shared by BlackBerry Mobile India on its YouTube channel. While the video does not give clear visuals of the front of either phones, it shows the phone’s back, that can be seen sporting dual-rear cameras with flash support, as well as a fingerprint scanner.

These features can be expected on at least one of the two phones, but its complete details will be revealed at the launch event itself. Unfortunately, BlackBerry will not be live streaming the event, though updates from the launch could be spotted from the BlackBerry India Mobile Twitter page.

As per leaks shared by tipster Evan Blass, BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X could feature tall displays, with minimal bezels on the sides. Rumours suggest that the dual-rear cameras could provide optical zoom, as well as low light enhancements. Both these phones have also been rumoured to be backed by 4000mAh non-removable batteries. While the prices of these phones remain unknown, it could be worth considering that the BlackBerry Key2 is worth Rs 42,990.

