BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and more

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X Launch Price in India, Specifications, Features LIVE UPDATES: BlackBerry India will launch the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X at an event in New Delhi today that begins at 11 am. These phones follow the BlackBerry Key2, an Android-based phone with a keypad, that was launched last month. Both BlackBerry Key2 and BlackBerry Evolve series are being brought to India via Opteimus Infracom, that holds licensing rights for BlackBerry phones here in India.
The company confirmed the launch of BlackBerry Evolve series through a ‘Secure your Date’ invite, reaffirming the company’s commitment to user security and privacy. BlackBerry will not be running a live stream for the India launch of BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X. Meanwhile, we will covering the event, and bringing the latest announcements and updates as they happen. You can follow our live blog of the launch below.
From the rumours around the phone, as well as the teaser images and videos, BlackBerry's Evolve series could come with large displays. That is the only known aspect of the phone's front, other than the fact that these devices will ditch the QWERTY keyboard. It is being speculated that BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X could come without 3.5mm headphone jacks, and teasers indicate that they could sport a type-C USB port. Also, at least one of these phones can be expected to sport a horizontally-stacked dual-rear camera configuration supported by dual LED flash, as well as fingerprint sensor.
When the first news of the Evolve series broke, tipsters were referring to the phones by their codenames. While BlackBerry Evolve was previously known as Blackberry Ghost, the Evolve X was called the Ghost Plus. Through subsequent leaks, it was found that BlackBerry's Evolve series could be launched exclusively in India, though that information still stands unconfirmed. Also, Evan Blass had pointed out in earlier leaks that the Evolve series could feature a 4000mAh battery, which is becoming an increasing trend among flagship devices.
BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X will hit the Indian smartphone market following the launch of the BlackBerry Key2. While the Key series phone has been known for a while, BlackBerry Key2 improves over its predecessor, the KeyOne, with a sleeker look, along with a smarter keypad. This phone has been priced in India at Rs 42,990, and follows the device's global launch in June.The BlackBerry Evolve series, though, will be showcased for the first time globally with its India launch event. We will keep you informed of the latest happenings from the event venue in New Delhi.