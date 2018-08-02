BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X India launch LIVE UPDATES: Expected price, specifications and more

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X Launch Price in India, Specifications, Features LIVE UPDATES: BlackBerry India will launch the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X at an event in New Delhi today that begins at 11am. BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X Launch Price in India, Specifications, Features LIVE UPDATES: BlackBerry India will launch the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X at an event in New Delhi today that begins at 11am.

BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X Launch Price in India, Specifications, Features LIVE UPDATES: BlackBerry India will launch the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X at an event in New Delhi today that begins at 11 am. These phones follow the BlackBerry Key2, an Android-based phone with a keypad, that was launched last month. Both BlackBerry Key2 and BlackBerry Evolve series are being brought to India via Opteimus Infracom, that holds licensing rights for BlackBerry phones here in India.

The company confirmed the launch of BlackBerry Evolve series through a ‘Secure your Date’ invite, reaffirming the company’s commitment to user security and privacy. BlackBerry will not be running a live stream for the India launch of BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X. Meanwhile, we will covering the event, and bringing the latest announcements and updates as they happen. You can follow our live blog of the launch below.