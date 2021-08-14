Black Shark 5 gaming phone is expected to launch soon: Here are the details

Black Shark 4 recently made its debut and it is being rumoured that the company has already started working on the successor to the device. As per tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming gaming phone will reportedly be called the Black Shark 5.

The Black Shark 5, which reportedly has the model number KTUS-A0, could launch in the near future as per reports. The device is expected to come with Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 888+ chipset.

It is speculated to feature 100W+ fast charging or higher charging speeds. The company’s new gaming phone could possibly be backed by a 4,500mAh or higher battery capacity. The Black Shark 5’s display will likely offer support for FHD+ resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate, similar to its predecessor.

The rest of the details are still under wraps. It is important to note that the company hasn’t yet confirmed the launch of the Black Shark 5, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.

Xiaomi had launched its Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro gaming smartphones in March earlier this year. Both the smartphones come with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen by Samsung. The display supports 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the Black Shark 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 870, while the Pro variant is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both the smartphones come with 120W fast charging right out of the gate. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh, and the battery is said to charge from 0 to 100% to just 14 minutes 50 seconds.

Both the smartphones pack a triple rear camera setup but with different specifications. While the Black Shark 4 Pro comes with a primary 64MP primary shooter, accompanied by an 8MP secondary camera, and a 5MP tertiary shooter.



The Black Shark 4, on the other hand, comes with a 48MP main camera, accompanied by the same 8MP and 5MP secondary and tertiary shooters. The Black Shark 4 comes with physical shoulder triggers.

The trigger buttons on the Black Shark 4 “pop-out” when you want to play games, which makes them rise up and turn into physical buttons. These triggers can be mapped for other functions as well like quick access to personal information. It is important to note that the smartphones have not been launched in India yet.