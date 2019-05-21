Black Shark 2 with Snapdragon 855 to launch in India on May 27

Xiaomi backed gaming smartphone manufacturer Black Shark will be launching its first smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed Black Shark 2, on May 27. The company has sent out media invites for the event, which will take place in New Delhi on May 27. At the event, the company is also expected to launch its Gamepad 2.0 controller and other gaming peripherals.

To recall, the company launched the device in China back in March. Key features include Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, 240Hz touch response rate and Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology.

Black Shark has not revealed any pricing or availability details for the upcoming smartphone. However, we expect it will be similar to the Chinese market. The device is currently available at Yuan 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,300) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 3,499 (approximately Rs 35,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,300) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Yuan 4,199 (approximately Rs 42,400) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

The Black Shark 2 sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2340 pixels resolution, which is made by Samsung and has a pressure-sensitive system that allows a harder press in order to trigger. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has a 4,000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It gets 48MP+12MP dual rear camera sensors and a 20MP selfie camera.

The gaming smartphone features a vapour chamber cooling system that has been designed to keep the phone from overheating during the gaming session. The phone also comes with optional accessories such as a handheld grip for a better gaming experience.