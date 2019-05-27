Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone with 12GB of RAM launched in India

Black Shark has finally launched its first smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed Black Shark 2. Black Shark is a smartphone brand that is backed by Xiaomi, and it focuses on gaming smartphones and accessories. The device was launched back in March in China as the successor to the Black Shark Helo. The device is expected to go up against other gaming smartphones already available in India like the Nubia Red Magic and the Asus ROG Phone.

Black Shark 2: Pricing, availability, launch offers

Black Shark 2 will be made available in two RAM/internal storage variants: 6GB RAM/128GB storage will cost Rs 39,999. The 12GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at Rs 49,999. The device will be made available exclusively via Flipkart from June 4 with sale starting at 12 noon. It will come in Shadow Black, Frozen Silver and Glory Blue colour options.

Black Shark 2: Specifications and features

Black Shark 2 sports a 6.39-inch full HD AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with 430 nits of brightness, 403 ppi pixel density and this a TrueView Display with a special eye protection mode as well. It also comes with an image-enhancement mode and a 240Hz touch response rate.

The company has also integrated pressure sensors into the screen, which act like Apple’s 3D Touch technology and will presumably help during gaming. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU.

The device comes with 6GB and 12GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The 12GB RAM variant has LDPPR4X dual-channel RAM modules. The device also comes with the company’s own Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology and support for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming graphics processing technology.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Joy UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The Black Shark 2 features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.