Black Shark 2 Pro images surface online, looks quite similar to Black Shark 2

Black Shark is expected to launch a new smartphone dubbed Black Shark 2 Pro on July 30. Just ahead of the launch a new live image of the phone has popped up online, giving us a look at how the device will look like. The device was recently also spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench providing us with the key features of the device.

The live image was posted on SlashLeaks, showing the back panel of the device and it looks very similar to the already launched Black Shark 2. The only difference we could see between the Black Shark 2 Pro and Black Shark 2 were the two separate glass panels that are tinted green.

According to the AnTuTu listing, Black Shark 2 Pro will sport a full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is the same processor we recently got to see in the Asus ROG Phone 2.

For graphics, the device will come with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with 12GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

Black Shark 2 Pro was able to score 4,05,598 points on AnTuTu, which compared to Black Shark 2’s 3,75,592 is a significant jump.

On Geekbench the device managed to score 3,632 points in the single-core test and 11,304 in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also states that the device will come with 12GB and will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system.