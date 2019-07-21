Black Shark 2 Pro to launch on July 30, may come with Snapdragon 855 Plus

Black Shark 2 Pro, the successor to the Black Shark 2 will be launched on July 30. The Xiaomi-backed company took to Weibo to announce the launch date of the upcoming device in China.

While the Black Shark did not reveal any information regarding the upgrades of the new phone, Black Shark 2 Pro is expected to comes with the newly announced Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. The chipset from Qualcomm is a gaming-centric processor that is simply an upgraded Snapdragon 855 chipset clocked at a higher frequency.

With the announcement of the new processor from Qualcomm, Asus was the first one to announce that it will be releasing the ROG Phone 2 with the Snapdragon 855 Plus. Realme also teased about an upcoming device powered by the Qualcomm’s gaming chipset.

Later, Nubia also announced on Weibo that it will update its Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone with the new Snapdragon 855 Plus. As gaming smartphones opting for the new chipset, it only makes sense for the Black Shark to incorporate the 855 Plus into the device it just announced.

Also read | Nubia Red Magic 3 to be updated with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor

The new Snapdragon 855 Plus processor carries Adreno 640 GPU that has been clocker higher to deliver 15 per cent more performance than the regular Snapdragon 855 chipset. In addition, the fast Kryo 485 CPU on the SD 855 Plus has been boosted to 2.96 GHz up from the 2.84GHz clock speed of the standard SD855 chipset.

To recall, Black Shark launched the Black Shark 2 in India, powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor, at the end of May this year. The starting price of the phone is Rs 39,999 and it packs features like Full HD+ AMOLED display, 240Hz touch response rate, integrated pressure sensors, Liquid Cool 3.0 technology, 4,000mAh battery, 48MP+12MP dual rear camera setup, and a 20MP front camera.