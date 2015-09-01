Xolo Black smartphone now available on Snapdeal at a price of Rs 12,999

Black by Xolo is the first smartphone under its online exclusive brand Black by Xolo is the first smartphone under its online exclusive brand

Black by Xolo, the first smartphone launched under its online exclusive brand, will be available on Snapdeal starting today. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 and will come with a smart flip cover.

Black by Xolo features a 5.5-inch full HD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal expandable up to 32GB. The graphics duty is taken care of by Adreno 405 GPU.

The smartphone sports a 13MP + 2MP dual camera at the back and a 5MP front camera with LED flash. The smartphone comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS with GLONASS and FM Radio.

Black by Xolo runs Android OS with HIVE Atlas UI on top and is backed by a 3200mAh battery.

