Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup to include bigger batteries, reverse wireless charging: Report

Apple’s next iPhone lineup could have bigger batteries, according to a research note from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In the note, Kuo says the successor to the iPhone XS could get a 20 to 25 per cent battery bump, and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max is expected to get a battery that’s expected to grow by 15 per cent. In case of the successor to the iPhone XR, Kuo expects the battery life should remain the same.

The reason why Apple might pack bigger batteries to the 2019 iPhone line is that they could gain bilateral charging support. Simply put, the Cupertino company plans to add a reverse wireless charging feature to the next-generation iPhones. This feature allows the user to charge other devices (AirPods or Apple Watch, for example) with wireless charging capabilities by placing them on the back of the iPhone.

Apple wouldn’t be the first company to launch a smartphone with reverse wireless charging. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S10 which has the ability to reverse charge other devices when placed on the back panel of the smartphone. Before that, Huawei introduced a similar feature in the Mate 20 Pro.

Time and again, we have heard that Apple may bring reverse wireless charging capabilities to the 2019 iPhone lineup. In fact, Kuo previously claimed in February that Apple’s next iPhone would come with a reverse wireless charging feature. Separately, Japanese blog Macotakara also reported that Apple’s new iPhones will offer bilateral charging support.

Other rumours surrounding the 2019 iPhone include triple camera setup, slightly smaller notch, improved processor in the form of Bionic A13 chipset, iOS 13 and more. Apple usually launches new iPhones in September.