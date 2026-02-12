Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline: Report

Counterpoint says productivity-focused foldables will lead the segment in 2026.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 05:46 PM IST
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
Foldables have come a long way in the last few years, with compact flip phones accounting for a large chink of shipments. However, a new report by Counterpoint suggests that big-screen book-style foldable phones (like Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold) could outsell flip phones by a huge margin in 2026.

The research firm’s projections claim that book-type devices are expected to account for 65% of global foldable smartphone shipments this year, up from 52% in 2025.

With improvements in hardware, usability and OEM confidence in premium phones, the clamshell foldable segment’s market share is expected to decline gradually.

One reason why this might happen is that these large-screen foldable devices are often perceived as productivity-focused devices instead of a form factor novelty like flip phones.

Book-style foldables have gradually gained a huge chunk of market share in the segment. Book-style foldables have gradually gained a huge chunk of market share in the segment. (Image Source: Counterpoint)

Counterpoint says that the Android ecosystem has already adjusted to the shift, with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 selling more than the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

This means that in the near future, phone makers may treat flip phones as complementary devices in the foldable segment and target the entry-premium segment.

It goes on to say that Apple will also enter the foldable smartphone segment with a new book-style phone “optimized for multitasking, document viewing and content consumption.”

Story continues below this ad

The firm suggests that with Apple launching a book-style folding iPhone, the sales of book-style foldables could see a huge boost in sales.

While flip-style phones helped with the foldable smartphone market’s expansion, now large-screen book-type phones are becoming central to long-term growth strategies.

It added that the early phase for foldable devices is already over, and now the focus is on making multitasking easier on a single stretched screen.

Last year, many smartphone makers tried to normalise their inventory and proceeded with caution when it came to launching new foldable phones, but the report states that this year, we will see manufacturers aggressively pushing into the foldable market.

 

