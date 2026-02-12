Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline: Report

With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.

Foldables have come a long way in the last few years, with compact flip phones accounting for a large chink of shipments. However, a new report by Counterpoint suggests that big-screen book-style foldable phones (like Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold) could outsell flip phones by a huge margin in 2026.

The research firm’s projections claim that book-type devices are expected to account for 65% of global foldable smartphone shipments this year, up from 52% in 2025.

With improvements in hardware, usability and OEM confidence in premium phones, the clamshell foldable segment’s market share is expected to decline gradually.

One reason why this might happen is that these large-screen foldable devices are often perceived as productivity-focused devices instead of a form factor novelty like flip phones.