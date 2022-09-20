Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sales: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 40,000

Both Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale will commence on September 23. But it looks like both e-commerce giants are offering some huge pre-sale discounts. Here, we will take a look at some of the best smartphones you can buy for under Rs 40,000 during the sale.

OnePlus 10R

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100, the OnePlus 10R features a 6.7-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display. Running on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging. The 12GB/256Gb variant of the phone is available for Rs 39,999 on Amazon.

Full Revieew | OnePlus 10R review: OnePlus goes out of its skin with a budget flagship

Nothing Phone 1

Packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset, the Nothing Phone 1 features a 6.55-inch 120Hz HDR10+ display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256Gn internal storage and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Currently, the phone is available on Flipkart at a price tag of Rs 33,999 but people might be able to purchase it for as low as 28,999 including card-based offers.

Samsung Galaxy A73

Launch earlier in March this year, the Samsung Galaxy A73 is a decent 5G phone that has a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED Plus display and is ap powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

It runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256Gb of internal storage. Currently, the phone is available on both Flipkart and Amazon for Rs 41,999, but the price is expected to go below Rs 40,000 during the sale.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone

Powered by the Snapdragon 888, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone sports a Snapdragon 888 chipset and has a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with 480Hz touch sampling rate.

It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Currently available on Amazon, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is priced at 38,999.

iQOO 9

This is another best value for money you can buy right now. Powered by the Snapdragon 888+, the phone has a 6.56-inch 120Hz HDR10+ display. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Currently, the phone is available on Amazon with the base variant priced at Rs 36,990.