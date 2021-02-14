Five smartphones with high refresh-rate screens under Rs 25,000

Here is a list of the best smartphones with high refresh rates that you can get for under Rs 25,000. (Express Photo)

High-refresh rate screens were once a flagship feature, but the smoothness and demand for the feature has brought higher refresh rate screens down to mid-range phones. Brands like Motorola, Realme and Poco have made phones with higher-refresh rate displays more accessible.

Mid-range phones with higher refresh rate displays can support either 90Hz or 120Hz. These are 1.5 times and 2 times faster than the average 60Hz displays we see on almost all devices. Now that you need not spend a fortune to have a smartphone with high refresh rate screen, here are the best phones with 90Hz and 120Hz screens priced below Rs 25,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is the most affordable Mi-series phone right now, complete with a bunch of upper-midrange features to make it a great value-for-money proposition. One of these features is its high refresh rate 120Hz LCD screen. The phone also sports a 108MP main camera, 4,820mAh battery and the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Realme 7 series

Realme was one of the first brands to bring the higher refresh rate displays to mid-range phones with the Realme 6 series last year. Now the Realme 7 series phones, comprising the Realme 7, 7 Pro and Realme 7i feature 90Hz screens, with decent mid-range hardware to give you good performance and value for money. The Realme 7 and 7 Pro are powerful options to choose from, and the Realme 7i is the most affordable of the lot.

Poco X3

The Poco X2 last year was one of the most successful phones in its segment, and one of its standout features was its 120Hz LCD screen. However, the phone got a lot of flak for its poor battery life. Poco launched the updated Poco X3 recently with a bigger battery, better looks, a newer processor and the same smooth 120Hz refreshing screen.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Apart from the Realme 7 series, the highest-end device of the Realme Narzo 20 series also makes our list. The Narzo 20 Pro features a 90Hz screen along with an impressive lineup of features for its starting launch price of Rs 15,999, which is currently down to Rs 14,999. This includes a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and a 48MP main camera.

Motorola Moto G 5G

The Motorola Moto G 5G is the only phone in this list that offers both a higher refresh rate display and stock Android experience. The Moto G 5G also features other good mid-range specifications including a Snapdragon 750G chipset, a big 5,000mAh battery and a 48MP main camera.