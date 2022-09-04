scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

OnePlus 10T to Poco F4: 5 smartphones with 12GB RAM you can get in 2022

Looking for the best phones with 12GB RAM in India? Here we list some of the phones that offer good good performance.

Phones with 12GB of RAM come in handy if you happen to multitask a lot. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indianexpress)

In the last few years, smartphone manufacturers have been launching phones with 12GB of RAM. While many of us may not need this much RAM, those who often multitask on their smartphone will appreciate the increased memory. If you are looking for a phone with 12GB of RAM, here is a list of some of the best phones you can buy in India right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best flagship devices the company has ever made. Featuring a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Full Review |Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Maybe the S Pen isn’t the best part of this phone

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Launched earlier this year, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is one of the cheapest phones on the list. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED 144Hz display with Android 12 out of the box. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

OnePlus 10T

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...
Full Review |OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro is a phone designed for those who want top-of-the-line camera performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the phone has a 6.78-inch 120Hz display with Schott Xensation Up protection. Running on FunTouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, it has a 4,700mAh battery pack that supports 80W fast charging.

Full Review |Vivo X80 Pro review: Taking the smartphone camera to a new level

Xiaomi Poco F4

While the base variant of the phone has 6GB of RAM, the 256GB version of the Poco F4 comes with 12GB of RAM. Powered by Snapdragon 870, the phone sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that supports Dolby Vision. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Full Review |Poco F4 5G review: A dependable mid-range smartphone

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:35:59 pm
Next Story

Pimpri-Chinchwad police keep hawk’s eye on 1,700 mandals to ensure peaceful Ganesh festival

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

Jharkhand tribal minor girl raped and murdered: Police

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement