OnePlus 10T to Poco F4: 5 smartphones with 12GB RAM you can get in 2022

In the last few years, smartphone manufacturers have been launching phones with 12GB of RAM. While many of us may not need this much RAM, those who often multitask on their smartphone will appreciate the increased memory. If you are looking for a phone with 12GB of RAM, here is a list of some of the best phones you can buy in India right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best flagship devices the company has ever made. Featuring a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Launched earlier this year, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is one of the cheapest phones on the list. The device features a 6.7-inch OLED 144Hz display with Android 12 out of the box. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging.

OnePlus 10T

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the OnePlus 10T features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging.

Full Review | OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Vivo X80 Pro

The Vivo X80 Pro is a phone designed for those who want top-of-the-line camera performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the phone has a 6.78-inch 120Hz display with Schott Xensation Up protection. Running on FunTouch 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, it has a 4,700mAh battery pack that supports 80W fast charging.

Full Review | Vivo X80 Pro review: Taking the smartphone camera to a new level

Xiaomi Poco F4

While the base variant of the phone has 6GB of RAM, the 256GB version of the Poco F4 comes with 12GB of RAM. Powered by Snapdragon 870, the phone sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that supports Dolby Vision. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.