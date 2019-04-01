Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Moto G7 Power, Realme 2 Pro and more

You don’t have to spend a fortune to buy smartphones nowadays. For under Rs 15,000, you can get a phone with a big screen and powerful hardware enough to run apps and play games. In this price bracket cameras have also improved, with some phones now even offering a 48MP snapper. Sure, you won’t get features like wireless charging and OLED displays, but overall, handsets under Rs 15,000 offer reasonable value for money.

We have compiled a list of smartphones that are priced under Rs 15,000.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro promises to offer a flagship-level experience, thanks to a premium design made up of a glass front and rear. Redmi Note 7 Pro is an exceptional phone that ticks all the boxes, offering a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop-style display and pretty impressive Snapdragon 675 processor. Its 4000mAh battery is impressive, too. But what makes the smartphone shine is its dual-cameras, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 5MP secondary camera for depth control. For Rs 13,999, Redmi Note 7 Pro delivers performance that is closer to premium mid-range smartphones that often cost over Rs 25,000. Read our detailed review of Redmi Note 7 Pro here.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G7 Power

Motorola’s G-series is known for style and performance. Yes, Moto G7 tries to offer a lot for the price but isn’t exactly cheap. Enter the Moto G7 Power. For Rs 3,000 less, you get a lot for the price. It has a 6.2-inch HD+, a Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and a 12MP single rear camera. While the spec sheet might seem like a bit dated, the G7 Power has a huge advantage. Compared to the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Power has a 5000mAh battery, which is pretty insane.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 manages to strike an excellent performance. In specifications, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 outpaces the competition or comes close. You get a 6.22-inch FHD+ notched display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, a Snapdragon 660 processor, dual cameras with 4K video recording support, 3, 4 or 6GB RAM, and 32 or 64GB storage, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset also features a 5000mAh battery. With the price of Rs 9,999 for the base variant, the ZenFone Max Pro is definitely a phone you should consider. Read our review of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 here.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 2 Pro

With Realme 2 Pro, Oppo spin-off is trying to make an impression of a serious competitor to Xiaomi Redmi series. Powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, Realme 2 Pro features 4, 6 or 8GB RAM, 64 or 128GB storage, dual-SIM card slots, microSD card support, and dual rear cameras. Running on Android 8.1 Oreo, Realme plans to update the software to Android 9.0 Pie in the coming months. The combination of specs with a Rs 12,990 price makes Realme 2 Pro a great option. Read our review of Realme 2 Pro here.

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000: Nokia 5.1 Plus

You might be surprised that Nokia 5.1 Plus only costs Rs 9,999. Not only will you get dual cameras, you will also get a pure Android experience. The mid-range smartphone also delivers strong performance, thanks to MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The handset has a premium design. You will also get a 5.8-inch HD+ display and a 3060mAh battery that will last a day on a single charge. Oh yes, it also supports a USB Type-C port. The overall package is a great deal for buyers looking for a phone under Rs 10,000. Read our review of Nokia 5.1 Plus here.