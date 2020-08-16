Best affordable Android phones you can buy under Rs 8000 [August 2020]

Realme C2 and Redmi 8A Dual (File Photos)

There is an increased demand for entry-level smartphones that fit into the budget these days due to the Covid-19 pandemic. People are searching for smartphones that can get the basic work done such as watching videos, attending classes. These smartphones can also be used for casual gaming and using messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Here’s a list of five smartphones that boast of all the features mentioned above and more. Also, they don’t make you dig into your savings in order to afford one.

Vivo 91i

Vivo 91i’s base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB fits into this list. However, the storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It has a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for a 5MP front snapper. On the back, it has got a single 13MP camera. It runs on MediaTek Helio P22 processor and the battery is a 4,030 mAh. Priced at Rs 7,890 on Flipkart, it is available in two colours.

Samsung M01 Core

Samsung M01 Core is a smartphone with a rather outdated look as it has thick bezels on the top and the bottom. Samsung’s budget phone has a 5.3-inch HD+ TFT display which would not impress many. It has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. It is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor paired with a ‎PowerVR GE8100‎ GPU. The device features 1GB/2GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The Samsung M01 Core has a 3,000 mAh battery and starts at Rs 6,590 on Flipkart.

Redmi 8A Dual

Redmi 8A Dual is available in three configurations but its base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 7,499 making it appropriate for this list. It has a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. It has a waterdrop style notch which has a 5MP front camera. On the back, it has a 13MP primary camera coupled with a 2MP camera. Its storage is expandable up to 512GB. It runs on a 1.95GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery which is a plus point in this segment.

Realme C2

Realme C2 was launched in India in mid-2019. Despite its low price tag, it offers the looks of a mid-range smartphone. Realme C2 has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on the top to house a 5MP front camera. On the rear, it has a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor setup. It has a MediaTek Helio P22 processor backed by a 4,000 mAh processor. There are three configurations available – 2GB+16GB, 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB. The storage is expandable up to 256GB. Realme C2 is priced at 6,499 for the base variant whereas the other variants are currently unavailable.

Moto C Plus

Moto C Plus is another smartphone that has thick bezels on its top and bottom. The Moto C Plus has 5-inch display with a HD (720 x 1280 pixels) resolution, the smallest screen on the list. It features a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU coupled with 1GB or 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 32GB. It has an 8MP snapper on the back and 2MP on the front. It also has a 4,000 mAH battery. It is priced at Rs 6,990 on Flipkart.

