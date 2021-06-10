Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme: Best smartphones for gaming under Rs 30,000

You can now get decent phones for gaming without spending flagship-level money. Check out these five smartphones for gaming you can buy for under Rs 30,000. (Express Photo)

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone under Rs 30,000 which is geared for gaming, you have more options in the segment compared to a couple of years ago. These days phones you get in this price bracket are more than equipped to run the latest games, including graphics-intensive titles. Since we’re focusing on gaming, we have handpicked phones that offer good performance for the price, along with other gaming-oriented features like a 3.5mm jack, liquid cooling and more. Here are 5 gaming phones to consider under Rs 30,000.

Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro is on this list because it is the best value for money gaming smartphone you can buy in this segment right now. The phone features a Snapdragon 860 processor, a small upgrade of the Snapdragon 855 Plus that was used on the Asus ROG Phone II.

Along with that, the phone features a big 6.67-inch screen, 240Hz touch response, 120Hz refresh rate, liquid cooling for good thermals and a large 5,160mAh battery for long gaming hours. There’s also 33W fast charging and stereo speakers, along with a 3.5mm jack and fast UFS 3.1 storage. The Poco X3 Pro’s top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 21,000.

Xiaomi Mi 11X

The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Snapdragon 870 chip with the Adreno 650 GPU that’s good enough to run the most graphic-intensive games with maximum graphics. There is a large 6.67-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz screen with 1,300nits peak brightness.

The phone also has a 6GB RAM variant that’s available for Rs 30,000. There is UFS 3.1 storage and a set of stereo speakers here, and the whole unit is packed with a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme X7 Max

Realme X7 Max is the latest addition to the brand’s X7 series. It comes with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor that is great for gaming. The phone also comes with a 6.43-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness.

Also present on the Realme X7 Max is UFS 3.1 storage, stereo speakers and a 4,500mAH battery with support for 50W fast charging. You can get the top variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage under Rs 30,000.

Realme X50 Pro

The Realme X50 Pro is an older device compared to other phones on this list but it can still deliver a powerful performance nonetheless thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 on board. The phone also comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and UFS 3.0 storage.

There is also a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Additional features include stereo speakers and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

iQOO 7

The iQOO 7 features a flagship Snapdragon 870 chip along with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. You have a good 4,400mAh battery, with support for 66W fast charging. Users can get the lowest variant of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for just above Rs 30,000 at Rs 31,990. However, you can bring that price lower by using bank offers.

Other features on the iQOO 7 include dual speakers, UFS 3.1 storage and 300Hz touch response for no input delay when playing intensive games. There are also two external Monster Touch buttons along the phone’s right edge. The Monster Touch buttons act like two super-sensitive pressure-sensitive triggers to custom map in games.