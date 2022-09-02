Best smartphones under Rs 50,000: OnePlus, Google, iQOO and more

From great gaming performance to great cameras, the under-Rs-50000 segment is full of flagship phones from many brands including OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi and more. Here are the best phones priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 and who should pick them up. Note that all prices mentioned are without any bank offers/exchange offers or other coupons.

iQOO 9T – Rs 49,999



Priced at Rs 49,999, the iQOO 9T is arguably the best phone in this segment. It has the powerful performance of the Snapdragon 8+ gen 1, clubbed with a unique design language, especially if you pick up the white ‘Legend’ variant. This is also accompanied by a great camera setup, good battery life and fast charging, basically all check-boxes you’d expect at this price.

The 9T does come with Funtouch OS 12 which is fast, smooth and feature-packed but also comes with bloatware. Thankfully, most of these apps can be uninstalled. iQOO has also promised 3 years of system updates for the 9T, which is icing on the cake.

OnePlus 10T – Rs 49,999



If you want to go for a phone in the OnePlus ecosystem, the OnePlus 10T is a very similarly-specced phone to the iQOO 9T. It comes with the same Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 chip and other aspects like the camera, OxygenOS 12 software and fast charging are also comparable. However, the phone has a plastic frame unlike the iQOO 9T, which comes with a metal frame. In terms of performance, though, both devices shouldn’t perform very differently.

Google Pixel 6A

At Rs 43,999, the Google Pixel 6A may feature some dated specifications like no high-refresh-rate display and 18W wired charging. However, it is the most affordable phone from the Pixel 6-series and the only one that Google officially sells in India. If you’re looking for completely stock Android, Google’s regular Pixel-drop feature updates and a compact form factor, consider the Google Pixel 6A.

Realme GT Neo 3

The Realme GT Neo 3 is one of the better picks in the under Rs 40,000 segment. It is powered by the Dimensity 8100 chip and comes with other flagship specs including a 6.7-inch screen, UFS 3.1 storage, and if you get the lower variant, a 5,500mAh battery and 80W charging. You can also get the Thor Edition of the phone for Rs 42,999 which comes with 150W charging and a smaller 4,500mAh battery.

iQOO 9

The second iQOO phone on the list, the iQOO 9 is a powerhouse in the segment, ideal for gamers looking for a good overall phone under Rs 40,000. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset and comes with a 48MP+13MP+13MP triple camera setup, along with a 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display, and a 4350mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) is not your go-to choice in this segment if it is gaming or raw performance you’re after, given that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778+, the weakest chip on this list. The phone is also still battling with some minor software issues expected to be fixed in future updates.

However, you do get some other aspects hard to find in the segment. These include wireless charging support, great design and clean software, while things like battery life and camera performance are comparable to other competitors. If you want a phone that stands out and focuses more on experience than specifications and performance, you should give the Nothing Phone (1) serious consideration.