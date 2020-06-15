Budget is Rs 5,000? Five best phones you can buy at the price right now

Here are best phones you can buy under Rs 5,000 in India right now (Image: Jio) Here are best phones you can buy under Rs 5,000 in India right now (Image: Jio)

A lot of people are looking to purchase a new phone these days given that’s the only way out for people to connect with one another. Some consumers are looking for phones to complement the work from home environment while some might have simply broken their phones during the lockdown. Whatever be the case finding a phone that performs well in your budget is a task, especially, when you have a budget as less as Rs 5,000.

To make it easy for you we have listed the best phones you can buy right now under the price tag of Rs 5,000 in India.

Nokia 1

Nokia 1 was launched back in February 2018, which makes it over two years old. (Express Photo: Hansa Verma)

Nokia 1 is currently available at Rs 4,672. It is a good phone under Rs 5,000 and offers a good build quality and runs Google’s Android Go operating system. It features a 4.5-inch display along with 1GB of RAM/8GB of internal storage and comes with a 5MP rear camera along with a 2MP front camera. All of this is backed by a 2,150mAh battery. Before you go ahead and purchase it keep in mind that the phone was originally launched back in February 2018, which makes it over two years old.

JioPhone 2

Even though JioPhone 2 is not a touchscreen phone running Android, but it does count as a smartphone, considering all of its features. It sports a 2.4-inch QVGA TFT display along with a Qwerty style keyboard. The device runs on KaiOS and supports apps like Google Assistant, Facebook, WhatsApp and more. It sports a 2MP camera at the back paired with a 0.3MP camera at the front. All of this is backed by a 2,000mAh battery, which the company claims can last around 15 days on standby.

Meizu C9 Pro

Meizu C9 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) Meizu C9 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Meizu C9 Pro is currently available at Rs 4,290 on Amazon. It sports a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It features a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front camera for taking selfies.

Redmi Go

Redmi Go is priced at Rs 4,999 and is Xiaomi’s only Android Go powered smartphone. It features a 5-inch HD display paired with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) software. It features an 8MP primary sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Coolpad Cool 3

Coolpad Cool 3 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a teardrop style notch. (Express Photo by Karanveer Singh Arora) Coolpad Cool 3 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a teardrop style notch. (Express Photo by Karanveer Singh Arora)

Coolpad Cool 3 sells around Rs 4,800 on Amazon and is a decent phone for the price. It features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a teardrop style notch to accommodate the front camera. It is powered by a 1.6Ghz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of an 8MP primary sensor along with a 0.3MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

