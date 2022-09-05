scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

OnePlus to Xiaomi: Smartphones under Rs 30,000 with fast charging

Check out the best phones under Rs 30,000 from OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and others that offer fast charging support.

Here are some phones under Rs 30,000 that support fast charging.

Every month, phone makers launch several devices. In the ever-growing competitive smartphone market, it is hard to find a phone that offers decent hardware performance and can be charged quickly. Here, we will take a look at some of the best phones under Rs 30,000 that support fast charging.

iQOO Neo 6

Launched in May this year, the iQOO Neo 6 is one of the fastest phones in the under Rs 30,000 category. Powered by Snapdragon 870, it has a 6.62-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen. The phone offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It starts from Rs 29,999.

Full Review |iQOO Neo 6 review: A hot flagship, for the right reasons

Oppo Reno8

Designed for those who want a good design and decent performance, the Oppo Reno8 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. Reno8 offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The battery is rated at 4,500mAh and supports 80W fast charging. It starts from Rs 29,999.

Full Review |Oppo Reno8 review: Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging

OnePlus Nord 2T

Powered by Meditek Dimensity 1300, the OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED HDR10+ screen that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the phone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. It starts from Rs 28,999.

Full Review |OnePlus Nord 2T review: The mid-range phone that gets more or less everything right

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Launched earlier this year, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is one of the fastest charging smartphones in the sub-Rs 30,000 category. It sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. Running on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box, it offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a 4,500mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone starts from Rs 28,999.

Full Review |Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge review: Superfast charging… but does it change your life?

Redmi K50i

If you are looking for a gaming phone, the Redmi K50i is one of the best phones under Rs 30,000. Sporting the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, the phone has a 6.6-inch  144Hz HDR10 FFS LCD display. The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The phone starts from Rs 25,999.

Full Review |Redmi K50i review: The K series is back, but does it stand out?

Realme 9 Pro+

Realme 9 Pro+ is a budget-friendly phone that features the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. It is available in two variants, with the top variant offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Realme 9 Pro+ sports a 4,500mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging. The base variant of the phone is priced at Rs 24,999.

Full Review |Realme 9 Pro+ review: Great camera, but is that enough?

OnePlus Nord CE 2

Launched in February this year, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and sports a 6.43-inch 90Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen. Running on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 11 out of the box, the top variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The base variant of the phone is priced at Rs 23,999.

Full Review |OnePlus Nord CE 2 review: When ‘basic’ isn’t a bad thing

iQOO Z6 Pro

The iQOO Z6 Pro is a performance-oriented phone that comes with Snapdragon 778G and features a 6.44-inch 90Hz HDR10+ AMOLED display. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256Gb of internal storage. The phone has a 4,700mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 23,990.

Full Review |iQOO Z6 Pro review: What’s the X factor here?

Poco X4 Pro

Poco X4 Pro is one of the best devices in the sub Rs 20,000 category. Featuring a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and powered by the Snapdragon 695, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The phone starts from Rs 18,999.

Full Review |Poco X4 Pro review: Super value for money, but does it beat the X3 Pro?

Vivo T1

The Vivo T1 is the cheapest smartphone on the list that offers a decent price-to-performance ratio. It comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by Snapdragon 680. Vivo T1 offers up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The phone starts at Rs 14,499.

 

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 04:09:35 pm
Hijab ban case: SC to hear batch of 23 petitions again on Sep 7

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases 'sting' to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India's GDP growth achievements

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter's classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
