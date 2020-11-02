Best phone deals under Rs 15,000 you can't miss

Festivals are the best time to buy a new device as you get good discounts on them. If you have missed previous sale deals, then you should check out the list below. Phones like Realme 6, Realme C3, Nokia 5.3, and others are currently available at much reasonable prices. These smartphones fall under Rs 15,000 price segment and will offer you an all-round experience. Read on to know more about them.

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is available at an effective price of 9,999. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 12,999. The handset is currently listed on Flipkart with the same price label. But, the e-commerce giant is offering flat Rs 2,500 off on Axis bank debit cards, which brings down the price to 9,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Additionally, you can get a Rs 3,000 discount on Axis bank credit card. To recall, the handset packs a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a 4,300mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a 90Hz display, and a 30W flash charge.

Motorola One Fusion+

The Motorola One Fusion+ is listed on Flipkart for Rs 16,499. But, with Axis bank credit or debit card, you can buy the device for Rs 14,999. This offer is visible when you visit the mobile app of Flipkart. Previously, the same device was available for Rs 17,499 on the site. The stock Android phone comes with a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery,

a Snapdragon 730G SoC and more.

Infinix Hot 10

The Infinix Hot 10 is currently on sale with a price tag of Rs 8,999, down from Rs 9,999. For the mentioned price, you are getting 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,850. With the Infinix Hot 10, you get a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a 6.78-inch HD+ display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Realme C3

The Realme C3 is being sold for Rs 7,999, which is for the 3GB RAM configuration. Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on Flipkart. However, for the mentioned you are only getting 32GB storage. If you want to exchange your old device, then Flipkart will give up to 6,800 off on the new phone. This amount will depend on your smartphone’s current condition. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The handset is available in Volcano Grey and Frozen Blue color options. As far as specifications are concerned, the device sports a 5,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a 6.52-inch panel, and more.

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3, which was launched in India for Rs 14,999, is listed on Flipkart at an effective price of Rs 9,999. If you visit the e-commerce site, then you will find the smartphone listed for Rs 12,499. There is a Rs 2,500 instant discount offer on Citi, Kotak Bank Credit/Debit cards, and ICICI Bank credit card. If you have any of these cards, then you will be able to buy the handset for Rs 9,999. There is also up to Rs 11,250 discount on exchange. One will find the mentioned offer on Amazon.in.

