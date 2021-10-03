These last generation flagship phones are still worth buying during in 2021

The Amazon Great Indian festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are here and the sales have brought some great deals worth checking out on smartphones and other electronics. However, if you’re looking for a smartphone with flagship-level performance and camera capabilities, you may also want to consider some older flagships that have great deals during the sales.

We have compiled a list of five older smartphones or smartphone series that you can still get your hands on during the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sales and get yourself a good deal.

Apple iPhone 12 series

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are even today more than just powerful devices, despite being succeeded by the iPhone 13 series. With the powerful A14 chip combined with MagSafe support, great camera performance, and years of software updates ahead of it, the iPhone 12 series is still a worthy purchase.

The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart, while the iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 38,999 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, you can grab the iPhone 12 Pro starting at Rs 99,900 on Amazon and the iPhone 12 Pro Max for Rs 1,19,900 on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 11 series

The Apple iPhone 11 series is two years old at this point, but can still be a great fit if you’re looking for a decent flagship phone as the iPhone 11 series too comes with powerful hardware and years of promised software updates.

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 38,999 on Amazon and the iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 89,900 on Amazon. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,17,100 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a budget flagship that hits a sweet spot between specifications, performance, camera capabilities and pricing. However, the phone has now become an even better deal thanks to a new price cut on Amazon. The S20 FE 5G can now be bought for Rs 36,990 and an extra discount of Rs 1,500 if you use an HDFC Bank Credit Card to make the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was Samsung’s most powerful phone until the brand released the S21 series. However, the Galaxy S20 Ultra remains one of the most powerful smartphones out there even today. Galaxy S20 Ultra is now available starting at Rs 72,999 on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Pro

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Note 20 series has become old, although not yet succeeded by a Note 21. That makes it still Samsung’s latest offering in the Note series. The Note 20 Ultra is as powerful as the Galaxy S20 Ultra in pretty much all aspects and even packs in S-Pen support. It is available at Rs 69,999, while the regular Galaxy Note 20 is available at Rs 44,990, both on Amazon.