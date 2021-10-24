Five features in Android 12 you should try right now

Android 12 is the biggest software update to ever come to smartphones – and there’s a lot to get excited about. From the new Material You design language to a new Privacy Dashboard that tells the user what type of data was used, we’ve rounded up all the best new features of Android 12. Now that Android 12 is being rolled out, with the Pixel phones (Pixel 3 and up) first to get it, here are the top features you need to know in the latest Android update.

Change the interface

Android 12 introduces a feature called “Material You” that will automatically customize icon colours, menu text around the phone and more, to match your wallpaper. To see the Material You in full action, long-press on the Home screen and select Wallpaper & style. Then, choose the stock options available on the phone or choose a photo from your files. Once you select a photo, Android will let you pick a colour that matches the background.

One-handed mode

A new one-handed mode may not receive much attention, but it’s one feature that could make a huge difference to the way you use your phone. This is a useful phone if you use large-screen-sized phones such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The idea is to have a new one-handed mode that makes it much easier to tap a quick settings tile or a notification. To enable one-handed mode, go to Settings > System > Gestures > One-Handed mode.

Dedicated Gaming mode

If you are someone who likes to play games on your Android phone, you will also like a dedicated ‘Game mode.’ The basic premise of native gaming mode is that blocks notifications and other interruptions when you are playing games. Although OnePlus and Samsung have added gaming modes on their phones, Android 12 brings that feature natively. To access Game Mode, you’ll need to first head to Settings. From there, Notifications, then Do Not Disturb, and finally Schedules. On that screen, you’ll see instances where Do Not Disturb is automatically applied such as “Flip to Shhh” on Pixel and similar features.

Easily turn off your microphone and camera access across all apps

With Android 12, Google gives you the option to turn off your microphone and camera access across all apps. The idea is to give you control over the use of your phone’s microphone and camera. There is a new kill switch for both in the Permissions settings panel. The functionality is also available as a quick tile in the notification shade.

New Calculator

There’s a new Calculator app in Android 12, and it’s getting the new Material You design. The layout is heavily inspired by the rest of the user interface. The calculator app now has rounded edges and round keys. Plus, you can choose three options in the settings: a light and a dark theme and system default.