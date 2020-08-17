Smartphones under Rs 5000: Our picks for 2020 budget phones

While smartphones with robust processors, multiple cameras and lightning-fast charging pushing the price have been the rage in an attempt to woo the consumers, there is a demand for entry-level smartphones as well. These customers don’t want to dig into their pockets to buy a smartphone and some of them are upgrading from feature phones. These buyers don’t look to multitask and aim to use these phones only when needed instead of staying glued to them all the time. However, they do want to use them to access apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, etc.

Here’s a list of available low-budget smartphones you should look at.

Redmi Go

Xiaomi’s Redmi Go is the Chinese company’s most affordable offering. Launched in 2019 and priced at Rs 2,999, Redmi Go has a 5-inch 720p display and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB). It has Android Oreo Go Edition installed in it to offer seven Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It has an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera. It also has a 3,000 mAh battery which offers 10 days standby.

Redmi Go (Express Photo: Hansa Verma) Redmi Go (Express Photo: Hansa Verma)

iKall K110

iKall K110 looks closest to a modern-day smartphone in this list. It sports a waterdrop style notch but has thick bezels on top and the bottom and the 2MP selfie camera is on the top-right side. On the back, it looks like the smartphone has a quad-camera setup but there is only one 5MP camera. All the other cameras you see on the smartphone are decorative. The iKall K110 has a 5.5-inch IPS display with 480 x 960 pixels resolution. It has a 1.3GHz quad-core processor that runs on Android 6 OS coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB. The battery on the smartphone is 2,500 mAh. It is priced at Rs 4,899.

Micromax Canvas Spark

Micromax Canvas Spark was launched way back in 2016 when the Indian company still had a fair market share. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage coupled with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor. The storage is expandable up to 32GB. The Canvas Spark runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 2000mAh battery. The front snapper on the smartphone is a 2MP whereas the rear shooter is a 5MP. It is priced at Rs 4,499.

Micromax Canvas Spark (Image source: Shruti Dhapola) Micromax Canvas Spark (Image source: Shruti Dhapola)

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus is the smallest smartphone on the list with a 4-inch WVGA display and a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. It has 1GB RAM and 8GB storage paired with a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. 5 MP rear camera and the 2 MP front camera. The battery is 1,600 mAh. It is priced at Rs 2,950. The smartphone was officially launched in late 2017.

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (File Photo) Micromax Bharat 2 Plus (File Photo)

Coolpad Mega 5M

Launched in December 2018, Coolpad Mega 5M is now available for Rs 4,999. It comes with a 5-inch HD display and is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Running a 1.3GHz processor. Coolpad Mega 5M is the only phone on the list that features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with 1GB RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and expandable memory of up to 32GB. This Coolpad device is backed by a 2000mAh battery. Coolpad Mega 5M features a 5MP back camera as well as a 2MP front camera.

Coolpad 5M. Coolpad 5M.

Itel A23

Itel A23 was launched in December 2018. It has a 5-inch FWVGA display (854 x 480 pixels) coupled with a 1.4GHz quad-core Processor. The smartphone is short on megapixels as well as it has a 2MP primary camera and a 0.3MP front camera. It has 1GB RAM and 8GB storage expandable up to 32GB and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. Its battery capacity is 2,050 mAh. Itel A 23 is currently priced at Rs 4,999.

(Source: Itel) (Source: Itel)

