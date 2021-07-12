Don’t care for big screens? Here are top compact smartphones to buy in India right now

Here are the best compact smartphones that are great for smaller hands. (Express Photo)

Good smartphones over the years have irreversibly also become bigger smartphones. While the bigger screens do offer a better media experience and more on-screen real estate for pretty much everything, they tend to be too big for some users with smaller hands or pockets. They also almost always require two-handed usage for more productivity.

Here’s a list of good smartphones that you can consider if what you’re looking for is a more compact device that doesn’t stick out of pockets and can be easily operated with one hand.

Pixel 4A (Rs 29,999)

The 4G-only Pixel 4A comes with a 5.81 inch screen, a Snapdragon 730G processor, a 6GB/128GB configuration and a 3,140mAh battery.

iPhone 12 Mini (Rs 66,400)

The Mini in the name of the iPhone 12 Mini should say enough. A small 5.4 inch screen combined with the Apple A14 Bionic chip makes the iPhone 12 Mini one of the most powerful compact phones out there right now. Other specifications include a 12MP dual rear camera and 2227mAh battery.

Apple is also likely to launch an iPhone 13 Mini in a couple of months, so you might want to wait for that as well. The iPhone 13 series is also rumoured to come with smaller notches and bigger batteries.

iPhone SE (Rs 39,900)

The iPhone SE is a budget-friendly option from Apple that is not as powerful as the flagship series, but offers largely the same software experience. It also happened to be a compact device since it uses the body dimensions of the iPhone 8. The 4.7-inch phone comes with the A13 chip from the iPhone 11 series along with a single 12Mp rear camera and a 1821mAh battery. If you’re not a fan of Apple’s Face ID, the iPhone SE is also the only iPhone you can get right now which still comes with Touch ID.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Rs 70,550)

Most people desire a smaller phone because of the compact nature that makes these devices easier to carry. However, if you can afford it, folding smartphones offer the convenience of a small form factor with a large screen when you need it. While the options for folding phones is currently limited, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is perhaps the best value-for-money proposition amongst folding phones.

The device features a 6.7-inch display that folds into half along with the rest of the phone. It is also powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus and comes with 12 MP dual rear cameras, an 8GB/256GB configuration and a 3,300mAh battery. Note that Samsung is also expected to launch a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip next month, so unless you want to get a folding phone right now, it could pay to wait a few weeks more.