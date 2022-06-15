Samsung to OnePlus: Top camera phones to consider under Rs 30,000

Phones priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 have for long been some very good value propositions, and while they’re not quite the flagships, they can still pack a close experience at much lower prices. When it comes to camera quality, one can find a few good options in this price range from various brands. Check out these top 5 smartphones under Rs 30,000 that have the best camera quality in its class.

Realme 9 Pro+

The Realme 9 Pro+ was launched with just one purpose and that was to have the best camera in its class, a mantle that the phone continues to hold even months after its release. The Realme 9 Pro+ comes in at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB variant while an 8GB variant is priced at Rs 26,999.

Specifications include a 50MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation) joined by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera. The phone is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 is a great mid-range device overall, but is an impressive device by its camera quality alone. The phone is priced at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB variant and there is also an 8GB variant at Rs 28,499.

The Samsung Galaxy M53 comes with a 108MP main camera with PDAF (phase detection auto focus) and three more cameras including an 8MP ultrawide camera and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. The phone also features a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 5G

The Oppo Reno 7 series is known for being very capable and feature-packed in the camera department. The Reno 7, which is the latest in the series till the Reno 8 comes to India, is no exception. The phone is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB variant. Specifications of the Reno 7 include a 64MP main camera with PDAF, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

A well-rounded smartphone in pretty much all aspects, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a competitive camera setup, in addition to the fan-favourite OxygenOS blend of Android. The phone is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 24,999 for an 8GB variant.

Specifications include a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11i / Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

The Xiaomi 11i starts at Rs 24,999, while the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, which comes with a smaller battery and faster charging speed starts at Rs 28,999. Both phones have the same, very capable camera setup.

This includes a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. Other specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, 5160mAh battery and 67W fast charging.