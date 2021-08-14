Smartphones have become one of the most widely used devices in the world. With a influx of demand, manufactures are creating a plethora of devices across different price ranges. Here, we will be taking a look at the best phones that are available under Rs Rs 20,000 price segment. We have compiled a list which includes phones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and more. Keep reading to know more about the mid-range phones that you can buy in August.

Best Android phones to buy in August under Rs 20,000

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs 19,999

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a good smartphone under Rs 20,000 price segment. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support. The key features of the device are a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108MP quad rear camera setup and a 5,020mAh battery. Xiaomi ships a 33W fast charger in the box. On the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Realme X7 5G at Rs 19,999

The Realme X7 is a 5G smartphone and offers trendy features and a modern design. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 6GB RAM. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED screen. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4,310mAh battery. The company bundles a 65W fast charger in the box. For optics, you get a 64MP triple camera setup and on the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The device runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

iQOO Z3 at Rs 19990

The iQOO Z3 is yet another phone, which you can add to your buying list. It runs Android 11 out of the box. You also get a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. The mid-range phone packs a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple camera setup on the back headlined by a 64MP primary GW3 sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a five-layer liquid cooling system.

Redmi Note 10S at Rs 14,999

The Redmi Note 10S is a budget phone and will offer good enough performance. It packs a 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor along with 6GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 10S runs Android 11 and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 10S supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 10S packs a quad camera setup headlined by a 64M quad primary camera. For selfies the device packs a 13MP camera on the front. The Redmi Note 10S comes with Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot.

Poco X3 Pro at Rs 18,999

The Poco X3 Pro packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a single punch-hole display design and four cameras at the back. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor. The Poco X3 Pro ships with MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11 OS. For imaging, the Poco X3 Pro comes with four rear cameras, including a 48MP primary with PDAF or phased detection auto-focus. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP dept. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The device is backed by a 5,160mAh battery. The company ships the mid-range phone with a 33W fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 16,999

Those who are looking for a Samsung phone can consider the Galaxy M31s smartphone. It features a big 6.5-inch Infinity-O AMOLED display as well as a 6,000mAh battery. The company ships a 25W charger in the box. Samsung has also gone with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy M31s. The device runs OneUI 2.1 on top of Android 10. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC. The Galaxy M31s has a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro at Rs 15,999

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC. The cameras on the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G include a primary 48MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the device packs a 16MP front-facing shooter. The device ships with Android 10. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F62 at Rs 19,999

Lastly, you can also check out Samsung’s Galaxy F62, which offers a larger comes with a 7,000mAh battery with support for a 25W fast charging. You also get a massive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The 4G-ready handset is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9285 processor. The main rear camera uses a 64MP primary sensor. There’s also a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The device also includes a 32MP front camera.