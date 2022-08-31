Best 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 with support for most 5G bands

5G is finally rolling out soon in India this year and if you’re looking to upgrade to a new affordable 5G smartphone that is capable of running the next-gen network, you will find a number of options on the market. However, not all of them may be bang for their buck. A number of 5G phones claim to offer 5G, but come with support for a limited number of 5G bands.

This may mean that while your phone will support 5G networks, its connectivity may not be as seamless as you expect. Here are the top value-for-money 5G smartphones that you can grab for under Rs 20,000, which come with many 5G bands as well as good overall specifications.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is one of the best overall phones under Rs 20,000 and it features support for 7 5G bands, which is good. You can find the phone starting at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB variant.

Specifications include a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP camera, a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro is one of the best-looking phones in the price, and also a very good performance-oriented device. It also features 7 5G bands and comes starting at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB variant. You also get a Snapdragon 695 here along with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120hz display, a 64MP main camera, 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging.

Motorola Moto G71 5G

If you’re looking for something with cleaner software, the Moto G71 5G comes with near-stock Android 12 and starts at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone supports 13 5G bands, and comes with the most 5G bands in this list. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera and a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Galaxy F23 5G is not the newest or the most powerful phone on the list, but it is one of the most affordable phones to offer support for 12 5G bands, making it the top phone in our list for best 5G coverage. The phone starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB variant.

Specifications include a Snapdragon 750G chip, a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display.

Realme 9i 5G



If you want to go even lower on the budget, the Realme 9i is a great 5G phone at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB variant. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a 50MP main camera, a 5000mAh battery and 18W charging. The device comes with support for six 5G bands.