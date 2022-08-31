scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Best 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000 with support for most 5G bands

Samsung to Motorola: Here are the best 5G smartphones to pick under Rs 20,000 with multiple 5G bands and goof overall specifications.

5g smartphones, 5g phones, 5g phones india, 5g phones under 10000,Check out the top 5G smartphones in India under 20,000 with most 5G bands. (Express Photo)

5G is finally rolling out soon in India this year and if you’re looking to upgrade to a new affordable 5G smartphone that is capable of running the next-gen network, you will find a number of options on the market. However, not all of them may be bang for their buck. A number of 5G phones claim to offer 5G, but come with support for a limited number of 5G bands.

This may mean that while your phone will support 5G networks, its connectivity may not be as seamless as you expect. Here are the top value-for-money 5G smartphones that you can grab for under Rs 20,000, which come with many 5G bands as well as good overall specifications.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G is one of the best overall phones under Rs 20,000 and it features support for 7 5G bands, which is good. You can find the phone starting at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB variant.

Also Read |Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review

Specifications include a Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP camera, a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro is one of the best-looking phones in the price, and also a very good performance-oriented device. It also features 7 5G bands and comes starting at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB variant. You also get a Snapdragon 695 here along with a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120hz display, a 64MP main camera, 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging.

Also Read |Poco X4 Pro review

Motorola Moto G71 5G 

If you’re looking for something with cleaner software, the Moto G71 5G comes with near-stock Android 12 and starts at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone supports 13 5G bands, and comes with the most 5G bands in this list. Other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display,  a 50MP main camera and a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

The Galaxy F23 5G is not the newest or the most powerful phone on the list, but it is one of the most affordable phones to offer support for 12 5G bands, making it the top phone in our list for best 5G coverage. The phone starts at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB variant.

Advertisement
Also Read |Samsung Galaxy F23 5G review: Good enough to stand out in this segment?

Specifications include a Snapdragon 750G chip, a 5000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz display.

Realme 9i 5G

If you want to go even lower on the budget, the Realme 9i is a great 5G phone at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB variant. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip and comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a 50MP main camera, a 5000mAh battery and 18W charging. The device comes with support for six 5G bands.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 05:22:31 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: Two arrested from Kutch village over 38kg heroin seized in Punjab

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

Explained: Perestroika and Glasnost — Gorbachev's reform mantras

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

In Jharkhand, teacher, clerk beaten by students for giving poor marks

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Karnataka family attempts suicide after ‘threats’ from minister over land dispute

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement