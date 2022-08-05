5G services coming soon in India: A look at the 5G-ready phones under Rs 25,000

5G smartphones have been around for what feels like years now. But India still hadn’t had its taste of mass 5G networks. That could change soon though, with Airtel announcing earlier this week that it would begin rolling out 5G this month and Reliance Jio reportedly expected to make an announcement later this month on August 15. If the quick developments on 5G have tempted you into upgrading from a 4G phone to a newer 5G compatible device without spending a lot of money on it, here are the best 5G smartphones to check out at just under Rs 25,000.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has seen a drop in price and can now be purchased for under Rs 25,000. The compact phone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chip and comes with a 6.55-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. You also get a 4250mAh battery and 33W fast charging. The phone is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and comes with 12 5G bands.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G starts at Rs 23,999 and for Rs 24,999 yo can get the 8GB/128GB variant. The phone is powered by the Dimensity 900 chip and comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz screen along with a 4500mAh battery and 65W fast charging. It also supports five 5G bands.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs 24,999. You get a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip. The phone also sports a 5,000mAH battery with 25W charging. It supports 12 5G bands.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 9 Pro+5G is a good choice for users who want a good camera experience along with 5G. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip and comes in at Rs 24,999 from realme.com for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone also has a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display and a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast charging. It supports four 5G bands

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is the most affordable phone in this segment and yet one of the most powerful. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 778G and is priced at Rs 24,999. Users can also get Rs 3000 instant discount via coupon when buying the phone from Amazon India. The phone has a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, a 4,700mAh battery, 66W fast charging and seven 5G bands.

Under Rs 20,000 5G phones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

For those looking for more affordable options, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is currently available for Rs 18,999 and for that price, it comes with a Snapdragon 695 chip, a 6.59-inch 120Hz LCD display, a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. It also comes with four 5G bands.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is another affordable 5G device starting at Rs 18,999. It also comes with a Snapdragon 695 chip but features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Users also get a 108MP camera, 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging. The phone supports seven 5G bands.

Vivo T1 5G

Going even further in the affordable segment is the Vivo T1 5G. The phone comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display with 120Hz, a 50MP main camera and a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 and comes with two 5G bands.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Also falling in the under Rs 15,000 category is the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD 90Hz display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip. It also features a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging. The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with 13 5G bands.