scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Best 5G phones between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 with support for most 5G bands

OnePlus to Motorola: Here are the best 5G smartphones priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 with multiple 5G bands and good overall specifications.

Best 5G phones under 30k, 5g phones betweek 20k to 30k, 5g phones between 20000 to 30000Check out the top 5G smartphones in India between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 with most 5G bands.(Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

With all major telecom players set to launch 5G in India, you might be struggling to find a good 5G phone. While there is a lot of competition in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price segment, not all support the majority of 5G bands. Also, if you are looking for the best 5G phones that support most of the 5G bands in India, then head here. Here are some of the best 5G phones available that sport good hardware specifications and most 5G bands.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Announced in May this year, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is one of the best phones in the sub Rs 30,000 category. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ support. The base variant of the phone that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 28,999.

Full Review |OnePlus Nord 2T review: The mid-range phone that gets more or less everything right

Oppo Reno8

Released in July this year, the Oppo Reno8 is a decent phone that comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and supports 80W fast charging. The phone starts from Rs 29,999.

Full Review |Oppo Reno8 review: Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging

Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 is a good mid-range phone with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen that supports HDR10+ and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ and runs on Android 12 out of the box. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant costs Rs 27,999 whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB internal is priced at Rs 29,999.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Successor to the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G features an upgraded Snapdragon 778 and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Coming to internals, the base variant of the Galaxy A52s 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Launched earlier this year, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. With 120W fast charging, the company claims that the phone can be charged from zero to hundred in just 15 mins.

Full Review |Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge review: Superfast charging… but does it change your life?

Poco F4

The Poco F4 is one of the most bang-for-buck phones in the sub Rs 30,000 category. Powered by the Snapdragon 870, the phone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. The base variant of the phone that offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 04:22:15 pm
Next Story

King Cobra hides inside a car, travels about 200 km with a Kerala family. Watch rescue video

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement