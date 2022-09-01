Best 5G phones between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 with support for most 5G bands

With all major telecom players set to launch 5G in India, you might be struggling to find a good 5G phone. While there is a lot of competition in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price segment, not all support the majority of 5G bands. Also, if you are looking for the best 5G phones that support most of the 5G bands in India, then head here. Here are some of the best 5G phones available that sport good hardware specifications and most 5G bands.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Announced in May this year, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is one of the best phones in the sub Rs 30,000 category. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the phone features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz and HDR10+ support. The base variant of the phone that comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 28,999.

Oppo Reno8

Released in July this year, the Oppo Reno8 is a decent phone that comes with ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300, the phone offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and supports 80W fast charging. The phone starts from Rs 29,999.

Motorola Edge 30

The Motorola Edge 30 is a good mid-range phone with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen that supports HDR10+ and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ and runs on Android 12 out of the box. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant costs Rs 27,999 whereas the 8GB RAM with 128GB internal is priced at Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Successor to the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52s 5G features an upgraded Snapdragon 778 and a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Coming to internals, the base variant of the Galaxy A52s 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Launched earlier this year, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. With 120W fast charging, the company claims that the phone can be charged from zero to hundred in just 15 mins.

Poco F4

The Poco F4 is one of the most bang-for-buck phones in the sub Rs 30,000 category. Powered by the Snapdragon 870, the phone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box. The base variant of the phone that offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999.